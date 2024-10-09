E& UAE To Showcase The Region's First AI-Driven Smart Home Adaptive Experience At GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 'Smart Home' booth will feature an immersive journey into the future of living with AI

UAE, Dubai, 9th October 2024: e& UAE is set to showcase its new AI-driven Smart Home experience at GITEX GLOBAL, which will be taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 18th October. The Smart Home booth will offer an immersive look into the future of living, where AI anticipates and adapts to user needs. By and understanding mood, preferences, habits, and health, the home adjusts itself to create a personalised environment, it simplifies everyday tasks – optimising safety, comfort and convenience to improve quality of life.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said:“We understand that today's consumer is looking for technologies that go beyond automation – to create home environments that are not just smart, but also intuitive, providing personalised comfort and efficiency. Our new Smart Home concept embodies this vision, seamlessly integrating AI technology into daily life to redefine the future of living. We're very excited for attendees to experience this pioneering technology in action at GITEX 2024.”

GITEX attendees will embark on an immersive journey through e& UAE's AI-driven Smart Home experience. Across five interactive zones, powered by more than 80 smart devices, they'll discover how AI creates personalised environments for work, relaxation, entertainment, and the kitchen. The Smart Home will intuitively understand the mood, health conditions, and other preferences, adjusting ambiance, lighting scenes, and even aromatherapy to enhance the way of living.

This innovative showcase highlights how smart home devices work together to create a dynamic environment that evolves with its users. The Smart Home concept, which is the first in the region to use AI-driven adaptive living to customise the home environment, demonstrates how advanced AI seamlessly adapts to individual needs. By leveraging interconnected devices, this pioneering innovation reimagines the future of living, where homes evolve in harmony with their users.

The Smart Home Booth will be exhibited at e&'s stand ( Zabeel Hall – Stand no:Z1-A10 & Z1-A20) during GITEX GLOBAL 2024.





