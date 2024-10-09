Russia's communications watchdog bans access to Discord due to violations of laws

(MENAFN) Russia's communications watchdog has implemented restrictions on the Discord messaging platform, according to reports from state media on Tuesday. A Russian news agency quoted Roskomnadzor's press service, which indicated that access to this video game-oriented has been curtailed due to violations of Russian laws. The regulatory body emphasized that this action aims to prevent the platform from being utilized for activities such as terrorism, extremism, recruitment for such purposes, drug sales, and the dissemination of illegal information.



This move follows Roskomnadzor's recent demand directed at Discord, which requested the removal of 947 materials deemed illegal. The regulatory agency’s stance reflects an increasing effort to regulate online communication channels and ensure compliance with national laws. By taking such measures, the authorities aim to mitigate potential risks associated with the platform's use.



In conjunction with the access restrictions, a Moscow court has imposed a fine of 3.5 million Russian rubles (approximately USD36,175) on Discord for failing to comply with local regulations. This penalty highlights the Russian government's stringent approach to controlling digital platforms operating within its jurisdiction, particularly those that facilitate communication among users.



The overall situation illustrates the broader context of internet regulation in Russia, where authorities have been increasingly vigilant about monitoring online activities and enforcing compliance with legal standards. The restrictions on Discord are part of a larger trend of tightening control over digital communication tools in the country.

