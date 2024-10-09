Personalized Nutrition Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: A US$35.1 Billion Market By 2030, Registering A Robust CAGR Of 15.6% Between 2024 And 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition market - Types, Forms, Applications and End-use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Personalized Nutrition is projected to reach US$35.1 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$14.7 billion in 2024 at a robust CAGR of 15.6% between 2024 and 2030.
The worldwide Personalized Nutrition demand is expected to maintain a healthy growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including growing popularity of availing nutritional advice on an individual level, rise in the population of obese and unhealthy people due to sedentary lifestyles, advancement in innovations and technologies in personalized nutrition and shift in preferences of consumers due to increased awareness on health.
Personalized Nutrition Regional Market Analysis
North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global Personalized Nutrition market, owing to the popularity of the region, which can be attributed to its robust healthcare infrastructure, elevated consumer awareness on health & wellness and the presence of a significant number of market players. Because of its emphasis on preventative healthcare, growing interest in tailored methods and technological breakthroughs in genetic testing and data analytics, the United States is a prominent market for Personalized Nutrition.
However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global Personalized Nutrition market. The major reasons include huge population base, increased health consciousness, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders and rising disposable incomes.
Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by Product Type
On the basis of type of product, the market is segregated into Active Measurement and Standard Measurement. Active Measurement holds a larger market share and is also expected to maintain a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors for this include availability & accessibility of advanced techniques, increased awareness of the role of genetics and other biological markers in personalized nutrition, receiving comprehensive information with precise & customized dietary recommendations, impact of digital health apps, demanding & hectic way of life, rising food consciousness and inclination towards preventive health options, among others.
Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by Product Form
By form, the Personalized Nutrition market is segmented into Capsules, Liquids, Powders and Tablets, among which Tablets are expected to account for the largest share. Apart from being economical to produce, tablets can be consumed easily and are excellent in delivering nutrients. They are offered in several shapes and sizes and prepared by combining powdered substances to form a solid tablet that can rapidly dissolve in the digestive tract. Tablets can be coated with special ingredients for preventing disintegration prior to entering the small intestine, which is responsible for absorbing the majority of the nutrients. Powder form of taking Personalized Nutrition is the least preferred, owing to which this segment would post the slowest CAGR over the 2024-2030 analysis period.
Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by End-Use
The global Personalized Nutrition market is segmented into five categories based on end-use, including Direct-to-Consumer, Food Delivery Services, Hospitals & Clinics, Institutions and Wellness & Fitness Centers. Over the forecast period, the Direct-to-Consumer category is anticipated to have the largest share of the global Personalized Nutrition market. The significance of this market can be attributed to factors, such as convenience, accessibility and the growing preference for digital health solutions. Personalized Nutrition interventions are delivered directly to customers via online platforms, mobile applications and telehealth services in the Direct-to-Consumer market.
Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope
This global report on Personalized Nutrition analyzes the market based on product, form, application and end-use. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Key Metrics
Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40+
Personalized Nutrition Market by Product
Active Measurement Standard Measurement
Personalized Nutrition Market by Form
Capsule Liquid Powder Tablet
Personalized Nutrition Market by Application
Disease-Based Supplements Standard Supplements
Personalized Nutrition Market by End use
Direct-to-Consumer Food Delivery Services Hospital & Clinics Institutions Wellness & Fitness Centers
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 370
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $14.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $35.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
Personalized Nutrition Defined Personalized Nutrition Product Types
Active Measurement Standard Measurement Personalized Nutrition Product Forms
Capsule Liquid Powder Tablet Personalized Nutrition Applications
Disease-Based Supplements Standard Supplements Personalized Nutrition End-Uses
Direct-to-Consumer Food Delivery Services Hospital & Clinics Institutions Wellness & Fitness Centers
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
Abbott AHARA Personalized Nutrition Amway Corp. Arizona Nutritional Supplements Asiamerica Ingredients Atlas Biomed Group Limited Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. Balchem Corporation Barrington Nutritionals Baze Labs BiogeniQ, Inc. Care/Of Curefit Healthcare Pvt Ltd Day Two, Inc. DNAfit DNAlysis Biotechnology Foodsmart GNC Holdings GSK plc GX Sciences, Inc. Genoplan, Inc. Habit Food Personalized HealthifyMe Wellness Pvt Ltd Helix OpCo LLC Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Maat Nutritionals Metagenics, Inc. MindBodyGreen Mixfix, Inc. MyGenomeBox Corp Naha Health, Inc. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Nutralliance, Inc. Nutrigenomix Persona Nutrition Pfizer, Inc. Prenetics EMEA Ltd Sanger Genomics Pvt. Ltd. Segterra, Inc. Shaklee Corp Superior Supplement Manufacturing USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Viome Life Sciences, Inc. Wellness Coaches USA Welocity Genetics Pvt Ltd Zipongo, Inc. Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Product
Personalized Nutrition Product Market Overview by Global Region Active Measurement Standard Measurement Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Form
Personalized Nutrition Form Market Overview by Global Region Capsule Liquid Powder Tablet Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Application
Personalized Nutrition Application Market Overview by Global Region Disease-Based Supplements Standard Supplements Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by End-Use
Personalized Nutrition End-Use Market Overview by Global Region Direct-to-Consumer Food Delivery Services Hospital & Clinics Institutions Wellness & Fitness Centers
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Geographic Region
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Personalized Nutrition Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09102024004107003653ID1108761801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.