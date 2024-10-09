Personalized Nutrition Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: A US$35.1 Billion Market By 2030, Registering A Robust CAGR Of 15.6% Between 2024 And 2030



Personalized Nutrition Regional Market Analysis

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global Personalized Nutrition market, owing to the popularity of the region, which can be attributed to its robust healthcare infrastructure, elevated consumer awareness on health & wellness and the presence of a significant number of market players. Because of its emphasis on preventative healthcare, growing interest in tailored methods and technological breakthroughs in genetic testing and data analytics, the United States is a prominent market for Personalized Nutrition.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global Personalized Nutrition market. The major reasons include huge population base, increased health consciousness, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders and rising disposable incomes.

Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by Product Type

On the basis of type of product, the market is segregated into Active Measurement and Standard Measurement. Active Measurement holds a larger market share and is also expected to maintain a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors for this include availability & accessibility of advanced techniques, increased awareness of the role of genetics and other biological markers in personalized nutrition, receiving comprehensive information with precise & customized dietary recommendations, impact of digital health apps, demanding & hectic way of life, rising food consciousness and inclination towards preventive health options, among others.

Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by Product Form

By form, the Personalized Nutrition market is segmented into Capsules, Liquids, Powders and Tablets, among which Tablets are expected to account for the largest share. Apart from being economical to produce, tablets can be consumed easily and are excellent in delivering nutrients. They are offered in several shapes and sizes and prepared by combining powdered substances to form a solid tablet that can rapidly dissolve in the digestive tract. Tablets can be coated with special ingredients for preventing disintegration prior to entering the small intestine, which is responsible for absorbing the majority of the nutrients. Powder form of taking Personalized Nutrition is the least preferred, owing to which this segment would post the slowest CAGR over the 2024-2030 analysis period.

Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by End-Use

The global Personalized Nutrition market is segmented into five categories based on end-use, including Direct-to-Consumer, Food Delivery Services, Hospitals & Clinics, Institutions and Wellness & Fitness Centers. Over the forecast period, the Direct-to-Consumer category is anticipated to have the largest share of the global Personalized Nutrition market. The significance of this market can be attributed to factors, such as convenience, accessibility and the growing preference for digital health solutions. Personalized Nutrition interventions are delivered directly to customers via online platforms, mobile applications and telehealth services in the Direct-to-Consumer market.

Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope

This global report on Personalized Nutrition analyzes the market based on product, form, application and end-use. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40+

Personalized Nutrition Market by Product



Active Measurement Standard Measurement

Personalized Nutrition Market by Form



Capsule

Liquid

Powder Tablet

Personalized Nutrition Market by Application



Disease-Based Supplements Standard Supplements

Personalized Nutrition Market by End use



Direct-to-Consumer

Food Delivery Services

Hospital & Clinics

Institutions Wellness & Fitness Centers



Key Attributes:

