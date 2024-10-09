Celebrate National Dessert Day - October 14 With Flavors Food Tours - Savannah

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savannah, GA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indulge your sweet tooth by celebrating National Dessert Day on Oct. 14 with an award-winning food tour. Flavors Food Tours – Savannah invites locals and visitors to embark on a delectable journey through Savannah's historic district, sampling delicious bites at five different foodie stops.

Flavors Food Tours' lunch or dinner tour, renowned for exceptional experiences, is the perfect way to honor National Dessert Day on Oct. 14. From traditional Southern treats to innovative confections, the tour showcases a diverse array of desserts that are sure to satisfy every palate. Dessert highlights from the tours include beignets from Huey's, pralines from River Street Sweets, and ice cream from Leopold's. Guests will also enjoy hearty servings of savory foods such as crab cakes, shrimp and grits, oysters, and drinks such as mocktails and an alcoholic beverage for people aged 21 years and over.

National Dessert Day is a highlight of October's National Dessert Month which was created to honor the joy and variety of desserts. This month-long celebration began in 1984, thanks to President Ronald Reagan, who wanted to highlight the beloved treats that make people's lives sweeter. WorldMetrics.org states that the global dessert market was valued at $113.7 billion in 2020, and the bakery industry is expected to exceed $570 billion by 2027.

“Our tours are more than just a feast for the taste buds; it's an opportunity to connect with Savannah's rich history and vibrant community,” said Leslie Wiggins, founder and owner of Flavors Food Tours.“Each stop on the tour not only offers delicious food but also shares the stories behind the recipes and ingredients. Whether you're a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, our tours provide a unique and memorable way to explore Savannah.”

Tours are around 3.5 hours and provide guests with an all-inclusive experience with large portions, so come hungry. 'True South' lunch tours begin at 10 a.m. on River Street and 'Southern Tradition' dinner tours start at 3 p.m.at Madison Square. Private tours are also offered with flexibility in the group's size and enable guests to customize the experience. These are a popular option for bridal parties, bachelor/bachelorette groups, family celebrations and more.

Flavors Food Tours is professionally certified by Food Tour Pros and is a member of the World Food Travel Association and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce as well as members and advisors to the Global Food Tourism Association. Committed to safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible practices, Flavors Food Tours offers a curated experience every time.

For more information about Flavors Food Tours – Savannah please visit and follow the organization at @flavorsfoodtours on Facebook and Instagram. To book a tour please call 787-964-2447 or book online at .

For media inquiries, please contact or Lesley Francis at ... or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

CONTACT: Lesley Francis Lesley Francis PR 912-417-5377 ...