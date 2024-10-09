Autotech Breakthrough Awards GPR Wavesense “Autonomous Vehicle Technology The Year”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation markets, today announced it has selected WaveSense from GPR Ground Positioning Radar , a leader in innovative positioning technology, as the“Autonomous Vehicle of the Year” in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.



GPR's WaveSense enables all-weather, all-environments subsurface mapping and localization. By looking beneath the road's surface rather than relying solely on above-ground features or faulty GPS, WaveSense provides availability and reliability in vehicle localization across all driving conditions. Addressing the current failure points of traditional positioning modalities, WaveSense reduces the risk of positioning errors that could lead to accidents, halt operations, and prevents commercial autonomy at scale. Consisting of three components, the system combines advanced radar technology with powerful software to deliver accuracy and reliability in vehicle positioning - without the need for GPS.

The GroundSense sensor is easily mounted under the chassis at multiple heights and its modular design scales for applications and system architectures. The subsurface radar technology provides reliable data in all environments and feeds detailed data to an autonomous vehicles (AVs) navigation system. NavSense software allows for high-precision localization through a sophisticated algorithm. It integrates with different AV platforms and is compatible with third-party localization fusion systems. NavSense collects and transfers data to MapSense, the mapping suite that processes GroundSense data to create, update, host, and deploy subsurface maps for the most up-to-date and accurate localization information.

By referencing the unique, character-rich subsurface , GPR is impervious to adverse weather conditions such as snow, fog, or heavy rain. Mapping stable underground features, GPR provides reliable positioning even when surface landmarks change due to construction, seasonal variations, or temporary obstructions.

In addition, WaveSense integrates seamlessly with existing sensor suites, without requiring an overhaul of AV systems. GPR is highly scalable, not requiring any infrastructure intrusions to the operational domain, offering comprehensive localization for platooning, underground operations, on, and off road, commercial applications.

“Our solution has been developed to address some of the most persistent challenges in self-driving technology, and the result is accelerating the timeline for widespread AV adoption and paving the way for faster deployment across various regions and use cases,” said Moran David, CEO of GPR.“Thank you to AutoTech Breakthrough for including us in this year's winners circle. The potential impact of our technology extends beyond personal vehicles, transforming the entire transportation sector. We believe GPR will be the solution to provide localization for everything that moves autonomously.”

While originally developed for autonomy in defense, GPR technology has spread to other fields such as seaports, L4 trucking, and underground mining. Partnerships and pilot programs are underway with major commercial industries and tech companies.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“The superior accuracy and reliability of WaveSense GPR directly translates to improved safety for AVs, passengers, and other road users. Critical challenges have hindered the widespread adoption of self-driving cars, and current positioning technology isn't dependable in all conditions for operations. GPR-enabled AVs offer a reliable, all-weather option for public transport and urban planning,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“By providing unmatched accuracy, reliability, and safety for autonomous vehicle navigation, GPR is not just an incremental improvement – it's a game-changing innovation that will reshape the potential for the future of transportation. We're pleased to award GPR with 'Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year.'”

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GPR

Since 2017, GPR has been on a mission to use subterranean data to help industry leaders unlock the full potential of autonomy. GPR has pioneered Ground Positioning Radar, a positioning solution that uses ground penetrating radar data to localize autonomous vehicles with centimeter-level accuracy. Integrating GPR into autonomy systems enhances safety, uptime, and efficiency making autonomy solutions profitable across industries and terrains.

