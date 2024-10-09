Alex Manfull Fund Announces Partnership With Georgetown University On Groundbreaking PANDAS/PANS Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Alex Manfull Fund Board President Dr. Daniela Sosa-Sarkar checks in with Dr. Carlo Tornatore, Georgetown University Medical Center

New PANDAS/PANS Fellowship Fund aims to educate the next generation of medical leaders on little-known, debilitating illness

- Susan Manfull, PhD, Executive Director of The Alex Manfull FundWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alex Manfull Fund today announced the launch of a groundbreaking PANDAS/PANS Fellowship Fund in partnership with Georgetown University Medical School–a new four-year initiative designed to educate the next generation of medical leaders on the little-known but debilitating illness known as PANDAS/PANS. Existing Georgetown neurology and neuroimmunology fellows are eligible to participate in research and clinical learning opportunities under the fund. The announcement comes on International PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day.Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococcus (PANDAS) is part of a broader category of diseases known as Pediatric Acute Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). PANS and PANDAS are disorders triggered by bacterial and/or viral infections in which the immune system attacks healthy brain tissue, leading to life-altering brain inflammation, an array of debilitating side effects, and even death.Despite its prevalence among children and young adults, the illness remains frequently misdiagnosed by doctors-due in part to a widespread lack of familiarity among providers.“Partnering with the Manfulls is an incredible opportunity for Georgetown because they move the whole PANDAS field forward,” says neurologist Carlo S. Tornatore, M.D.By providing vital training to early-career physicians on this tragically overlooked and misunderstood disease, Georgetown will kickstart a generational shift in the clinical care and understanding of PANDAS/PANS. Training will integrate research and clinical expertise on topics such as neuro-inflammation triggered by infections, with real-time insights across disciplines including otolaryngology, neurology, immunology and neuropathology.Fellows taking part in this unique opportunity will have a distinct and powerful opportunity to cultivate a deeper understanding and practical knowledge of the illness, facilitating early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.“We're extremely pleased to collaborate with Georgetown on this initiative,” says Susan Manfull, PhD, Executive Director of The Alex Manfull Fund, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing clinical practice and developing precision diagnostics and treatment for PANDAS/PANS.Manfull adds: ​​“Increased research-including brain tissue research-will reveal the disorder's underlying pathophysiological mechanisms in order to develop better treatments. Georgetown was willing to invest in research by supporting the brain bank and by encouraging the development of fellowship funds. If every university did that, it would really move the needle forward in understanding how best to treat this disorder.”The fellowship fund will also facilitate PANDAS-focused collaboration between Georgetown's neurology and otolaryngology departments, bringing together key personnel for periodic meetings to review and develop joint recommendations on a select number of tonsillectomy patient cases.This is the second formal collaboration between The Alex Manfull Fund and Georgetown University Medical Center. The Alex Manfull Fund was instrumental in establishing Georgetown's POND Brain Bank–the country's only repository for brains from individuals who have been diagnosed with PANDAS/PANS and Other Neuroimmune Disorders (POND). The facility makes tissue available for research to advance the understanding of these disorders.--ABOUT THE ALEX MANFULL FUNDWhen Susan and William Manfull lost their only child to PANDAS, they established The Alex Manfull Fund in their daughter's memory to support research and increase awareness about these disorders, especially in adolescents and young adults, and to advance education for physicians, mental health professionals, and educators, helping them to recognize and treat these disorders. To learn more about The Alex Manfull Fund, visit:Website:Facebook:Instagram:Untangling PANDAS & PANS Podcast:

