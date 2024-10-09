(MENAFN) Syria has issued a robust condemnation of an Israeli in Damascus that claimed the lives of seven individuals, including women and children. The Syrian highlighted the critical need for urgent measures to prevent Israeli forces from persisting in their "criminal approach" within the region.



In a statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry, officials asserted that Israel's actions constitute a violation of international law and represent an escalation of aggressive tactics against neighboring countries and their citizens. The airstrike, which involved three missiles launched from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeted a residential building in the densely populated Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus. Initial reports indicate that seven civilians were killed and 11 others injured, alongside extensive damage to surrounding properties.



The Syrian government characterized the attack as a heinous crime against unarmed civilians and connected it to a larger pattern of genocidal actions perpetrated by Israel against Palestinian and Lebanese populations. The ministry called for swift international intervention to put an end to such aggressions, which are marked by indiscriminate violence that could potentially escalate into a broader conflict.



Additionally, the statement cautioned that Israel's actions aim to spread chaos and destruction throughout the region, posing a significant risk of confrontation that could lead to catastrophic consequences for all parties involved. As tensions escalate, the demand for accountability and decisive intervention becomes increasingly pressing, especially in light of the continuous acts of aggression directed at civilian populations.

