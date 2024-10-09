In The Tradition Of The Beguines, The Sisters Of The Valley Embrace Science

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the spirit of the Beguine women who followed science and nature to bring healing to their communities, the Sisters of the Valley continue their scholarly pursuit of natural through the hemp plant. The Sisters are offering their celebrated CBD Plus oil at a 50% discount for an indefinite period, with the goal of welcoming 1,000 new customers to experience the benefits of this unique blend.The CBD Plus oil combines both raw and cooked compounds of the hemp plant, delivering a powerful formula for those looking to enhance their health and well-being. Each serving contains approx. 13 mg of CBGa, 11 mg of CBDa, 7 mg of CBD, and 1 mg of CBG, providing a full spectrum of benefits from anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties to pain relief and neuroprotection.Why the CBD Plus Oil?Developed during the pandemic, the CBD Plus oil was created after scientific discoveries revealed the incredible infection-fighting potential of raw cannabinoids, particularly CBGa and CBDa. These raw compounds have been shown to prevent viral infections by blocking cellular entry, making this product a standout in the world of medicinal hemp.The combination of raw (CBGa, CBDa) and cooked (CBD, CBG) compounds delivers what is known as the entourage effect, where the healing power of the plant is amplified when cannabinoids work together. Customers who try the CBD Plus oil not only get to experience the healing synergy for pain relief, anxiety, and inflammation but also benefit from compounds that promote heart health, infection prevention, and more.A Commitment to Science and HealingThe Sisters of the Valley are committed to educating the public about the healing powers of the hemp plant and the importance of using lab-tested, state-licensed products. Their CBD Plus oil is rigorously tested by SC Labs in Santa Cruz, ensuring that customers receive consistent, high-quality dosing.The 50% DiscountThe Sisters are offering this 50% discount until they reach 1,000 new customers who are eager to try the CBD Plus oil and report their results. This initiative is part of the Sisters' mission to spread awareness about the benefits of combining raw and cooked cannabinoids for holistic health.For more information on the science behind CBD Plus oil, please visit the full article here and learn how these compounds can enhance your health.About the Sisters of the ValleyFounded in the tradition of the Beguines, the Sisters of the Valley follow the cycles of the moon and the guidance of nature to craft their hemp-based products. They are committed to providing non-psychotropic, vegan, and all-natural remedies that support the health and well-being of people worldwide.

