Right To Bear Legal Defense Protection Announces Florida Church Safety Tour With Stephen Willeford.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Stephen Willeford, the Barefoot Defender and Spokesman for Gun Owners of America.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Right to Bear Defense Protection, America's fastest-growing program provider of Legal Defense, announces a southeast church safety tour with Stephen Willeford, the hero of Sutherland Springs Church shooting.“As someone who has educated over 278 churches (many alongside Stephen), it will be my honor to introduce him and for the public to hear his testimony,” said Lana Bryan, National Director of Strategic Growth at Right to Bear Legal Defense Protection.“Right to Bear provides houses of worship safety teams from all over United States a program where we educate, protect and offer support”.“As we embark on this tour, our shared commitment to advancing the mission of keeping our congregations and houses of worship safe fills our servant's hearts,” she added.“My relationship with Right to Bear Legal Defense Protection goes deep,” says Stephen Willeford.“It is an organization that I am extremely proud to be a partner with,” he commented.“Their commitment to providing the legal resources in an area of our lives where we are the most vulnerable are important and needed”Speaking Engagements and Meet-n-Greet Tour Schedule:Monday, October 14th - Warrior Guns & Gear, 6300 Yukon Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Signup at:Tuesday, October 15th – Talon Range & Training, 2351 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Signup at:Wednesday, October 16th – Fraternal Order of Police, 1049 Julia Dr, Melbourne, FL, 32935Hosted by: A Girl & A Gun. Signup at:Thursday, October 17th - Truth Church, 6666 US-1 N, Ste 1, Port St. Lucie, FL, 34952Hosted by: All Florida Security Services. Signup at:For more event information, please visit our events page .To learn more about Right To Bear's membership offerings and benefits, visit our website . Right To Bear offers the most cost-effective, value-centered self-defense protection on the market! Have the peace of mind knowing that you and your family are protected should you ever have to defend yourself and the ones you love.

Richard Louise

Right To Bear Association

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.