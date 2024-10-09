Future Electronics Announces The Release Of NXP MCX A Series Microcontrollers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) October 9 2024 – Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce the availability of NXP's latest MCX A Series microcontrollers. The new MCU family offers scalable options with a perfect balance of cost, performance, and power consumption, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications.



The MCX A Series is designed to address the diverse needs of modern applications, including sensing and metering, building control and automation, smart circuit breakers, home appliances, USB accessories, compressor drives, smart lighting, hand-held devices, power tools, and IoT nodes. With its intelligent peripherals and low-power features, the MCX A Series enables developers to design more energy-efficient solutions.



Get Your Free White Paper



Future Electronics is also offering customers the opportunity to sign up and receive a complimentary White Paper on the NXP MCX A Series of microcontrollers. This valuable resource provides in-depth insights into the features and benefits of the new MCU family, making it a must-have for developers and engineers seeking to optimize their next project.



For more information and to sign up for the free White Paper, visit



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :-...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics