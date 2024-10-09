Argentina’S Economic Risk Index Hits Six-Month Low Under Milei

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's economic risk has fallen to its lowest point since April. This marks the best level since Javier Milei became president in December. Milei's orthodox policies aim to stabilize the struggling economy.



The index, created by , dropped 35 units to 1,169 basis points by 13:35 GMT. This figure approaches the intraday low of 1,165 basis points reached on April 22 and 23.



Traders attribute this improvement to the government's efforts to maintain a fiscal surplus. They also note the decrease in inflation rates, which has created a relaxed climate.



A financial agent from Banco Macro emphasized the importance of the falling risk index. He explained that it could lead to cheaper credit for Argentina and attract new investments.



Analyst Salvador Di Stefano confirmed that sovereign dollar bonds are a good option. He cited the fiscal surplus and secured funds for upcoming payments as reasons for this recommendation.







Di Stefano predicted that the risk index could drop to 1,100 points. He added that additional financing could push it down to 1,000 points in a short time.

Positive Trends in Argentina's Market Variables

Argentine market variables are reaching their best indicators in almost six months. Public debt parities are hitting record levels during this period.



The risk index has fallen by a record 1,100 basis points this year. However, it remains high compared to other countries in the region with stable economies.



Chile's risk index stands at 118 basis points, while Paraguay's is at 158. Brazil and Colombia have indices of 211 and 317, respectively. Even El Salvador's index is lower at 569 basis points.



This situation suggests that Argentine bonds still have significant potential in a normalizing scenario. The rally occurs despite challenging international conditions for fixed-income markets.



Recent employment data from the United States has caused a recalibration of the Federal Reserve's rate cut cycle. This shift has created a more restrictive bias in the market.

