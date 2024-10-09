Nobel Prize In Chemistry Awarded To David Baker, Demis Hassabis And John Jumper For Their Work On Proteins

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with one half to David Baker“for computational protein design” and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper“for protein structure prediction.”

