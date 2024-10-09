Collins Law Weighs In On The Value Of Choosing The Right Attorney For 18-Wheeler Accident Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collins Law , a dedicated advocate for personal injury victims, underscores the critical importance of selecting the right attorney when dealing with 18-wheeler accident cases. As the firm continues to serve as a personal injury practice for car wreck and 18-wheeler accident cases, Collins Law emphasizes that the choice of representation can significantly impact the outcome of such complex cases.18-wheeler accidents are often catastrophic, leading to severe injuries and extensive damages. Collins Law understands that navigating the aftermath of such an accident can be overwhelming, so they offer free consultations to potential clients. This initial consultation allows the firm to walk clients through the specifics of their case, helping them understand the potential to recover damages and medical expenses.Time is of the essence in personal injury cases, and Collins Law reminds victims that for collisions after July 1, 2024 they have up to two years from the accident date to file a claim. For collisions prior to July 1, 2024, they have one year from the date of accident to file a claim. The firm is committed to ensuring its clients receive the care they need, including access to physicians who can assist in their recovery. Collins Law advises that even if injuries are not immediately apparent, it is crucial to see a doctor, as some injuries may not manifest until later.At Collins Law, the mission is clear: restoring lives. The firm works closely with clients to ensure they receive the support and resources necessary to regain their pre-accident health and well-being. With a deep commitment to client care, Collins Law remains a trusted partner for those seeking justice and compensation after an 18-wheeler accident.To schedule a personal injury consultation, visit the Collins Law website or call 318-626-7300.About Collins Law: Collins Law is a leading personal injury law firm concentrating on car wrecks and 18-wheeler accident cases. With a client-first approach, the firm is dedicated to helping victims recover damages and return to their pre-accident lives.Company: Collins LawAddress: 4321 Youree Drive, Suite 300City: ShreveportState: LAZip Code: 71105Telephone: 318-626-7300Fax: 318-946-8358

