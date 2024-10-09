ESET To Showcase Cutting-Edge MDR Service At GITEX 2024 After Receiving G2 Summer 2024 Leader Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is set to showcase its advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service at GITEX Global 2024, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions for businesses in the digital era. This announcement comes on the heels of ESET's recent recognition as a Leader in 27 categories in G2's Summer 2024 Reports, an achievement that places ESET PROTECT among the top 4% of all products reviewed on the prestigious platform.At Booth H25 - E80, ESET will provide live demonstrations of its MDR service, which has been specifically designed to help businesses enhance their cybersecurity posture in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Powered by AI-driven automation and human expertise, the ESET MDR service combines 24/7/365 threat detection, monitoring, and response capabilities to ensure proactive and robust defense mechanisms for organizations of all sizes.“Being recognized by G2 as a leader in so many categories is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions,” said Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET Middle East.“At GITEX 2024, we are excited to demonstrate how ESET's MDR service is helping organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”ESET's MDR service is powered by the ESET PROTECT Platform and ESET XDR, delivering round-the-clock protection by swiftly detecting, investigating, and disrupting malicious activities. Leveraging the company's proprietary technologies and extensive threat intelligence database, ESET's MDR is capable of detecting and responding to threats within an impressive 20-minute timeframe. The service is designed to bridge expertise gaps for organizations, alleviate internal security teams, and ensure regulatory compliance, making it a key asset for businesses striving to meet crucial cybersecurity controls.As hybrid work environments become the norm, ESET's MDR is uniquely tailored to secure remote and on-premise infrastructures. With customizable rules and a library of predefined patterns, customers benefit from enhanced detection capabilities, ensuring swift responses to both specific threats and suspicious activities, while empowering businesses with scalable and customizable threat defense.Visitors to ESET's booth will have the opportunity to explore how ESET MDR provides real-time threat hunting and incident response to bolster organizations' defenses against emerging threats, ensuring critical cyber controls necessary for cyber-insurance eligibility.With GITEX 2024 marking a pivotal platform for showcasing industry-leading technologies, ESET's participation underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting businesses in the Middle East and beyond as they navigate the complex and ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.About ESETESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

+971 55 972 4623

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.