(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

RAMSTEIN FORMAT MEETING

On October 8, it became known that U.S. President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany, where on October 12, a meeting in the Ramstein format at the level of the participating states leaders will to be held.

 The reason for this decision is the approach of Hurricane Milton to the coast of Florida, which may become the most destructive in the entire history of observations.

 The decision of the White House does not indicate a weakening of support for Ukraine by the United States and does not affect the level of relations between the two states.

 Joe Biden also canceled a visit to Angola, previously scheduled for October 13–15.

 What will be the level of Ramstein and when exactly the meeting will take place is currently being clarified.

 At Ramstein, Ukraine will present to its partners the Plan for Victory aimed at achieving sustainable and just peace.

SECOND PEACE SUMMIT PREPARATION

Intensive preparation for the Second Peace Summit, which may take place in November, is ongoing.

 The Peace Summit is an important event designed to consolidate international support for Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

 During the month of October, a series of thematic conferences will be held to discuss the points of the Peace Formula.

 The last thematic conference will be held in Canada on October 30-31, after which the date of the Summit will be determined.

 The Plan for Victory does not cancel the Peace Summit but, on the contrary, strengthens Ukraine's position at the international level.

 The first Peace Summit, held in June 2024 in Switzerland, brought together more than 100 countries and organizations from all continents.

RUSSIA USES PROHIBITED CHEMICAL WEAPONS

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported that 4,228 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals by the Russian Armed Forces were recorded.

 The enemy has been systematically using prohibited chemical substances since February 2023.

 Russia grossly violates the rules of warfare and ignores the norms and obligations under the UN Convention on Chemical Weapons.

 On October 8, Great Britain introduced sanctions against the Russian Armed Forces due to violations of the Convention.

 In May 2024, the use of chemical weapons by the Russian Armed Forces was recognised by the United States, which introduced appropriate sanctions.

 With such actions, Russia confirms its contempt for the norms of international law.