In Ukraine, 527 Settlements Without Electricity Due To War, Technical Violations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of October 9, 527 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and technological disruptions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of .

“Yesterday, power engineers restored power to 16,268 consumers who were de-energized as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of the morning, 527 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to hostilities and technical disruptions,” the statement said.

Over the past 24 hours, blackouts were recorded in Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions due to shelling.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of October 9, 80,300 consumers in Donetsk region, 3,700 in Zaporizhzhia region, about 12.4 thousand in Sumy region, more than 40,000 in Kharkiv region, and 1,900 in Chernihiv region are without electricity as a result of the fighting.

In Kherson, more than 4 thousand consumers are without power, in the region - more than 25,000.

Lithuania's Ignitis Grupė allocates EUR 4M to strengthen Ukraine'ssector

Due to technological reasons, 79 consumers in Sumy region, 45 in Chernihiv region, 661 in Kyiv region, 2,600 consumers in Zaporizhzhia region and 4.9 thousand in Odesa region are without electricity supply. Two settlements in Volyn Oblast are without power, one of them partially.

As reported, as of the morning of October 8, 546 settlements were cut off from electricity supply due to hostilities and technological disruptions.