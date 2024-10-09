India's Semiconductor Growth Supported By Solutions From The Busch Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Busch Group presented a wide range of vacuum solutions and contamination management systems aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of Indian facilities.



On the occasion of the trade show, Prime Narendra Modi chaired the Semiconductor Executives' Roundtable, highlighting India's ambition to become a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. He emphasized the proactive measures taken by the to create a favorable business environment, including policy support, infrastructure development and the of innovation. Rajat Sabharwal, General Manager of Pfeiffer Vacuum India and Busch Vacuum India, states: "India is progressively developing into a semiconductor manufacturing nation. The sector is growing steadily, and the Busch Group contributes to this growth by providing not only our total fab solutions ( but also state-of-the-art service support. With its expertise and complete solutions, the Busch Group in India will be part of this development and support the country's burgeoning semiconductor industry."



The roundtable concluded with a commitment from all participants to work collaboratively towards making India a hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. The government and industry leaders pledged to continue their efforts in creating a robust ecosystem that supports growth, innovation, and sustainability in the semiconductor sector.



Sabharwal continues: "At Semicon India, we showcased the latest technological advancements and solutions that can aid in enhancing India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. It was an event filled with technical discussions, collaboration agreement, exchange of ideas and enthusiastic, inquisitive visitors. The success of this event is a positive affirmation that India is now set to make its mark on the global semiconductor map. And we at the Busch Group are committed to be a part of this journey!"

