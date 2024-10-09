Iran’s aluminum ingot production surpasses 264,000 tons in 5 months

(MENAFN) In the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21, aluminum ingot production in Iran reached a total of 264,617 tons, according to data from the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). This figure indicates a stable performance in the aluminum sector, reflecting the resilience of the amidst various economic challenges.



During this period, the four major aluminum producers in the country—South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO), Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO), Almahdi Aluminum Company, and Iran Alumina Company—recorded a one percent increase in production compared to the same timeframe last year. Among these producers, SALCO achieved the highest output, producing 111,521 tons of aluminum ingots. It was followed by IRALCO with 73,182 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company with 65,295 tons, and Iran Alumina Company with a production of 14,619 tons.



In addition to ingots, the Iran Alumina Company reported notable production figures during the same five-month period, producing 96,685 tons of alumina powder, 163,096 tons of aluminum hydrate, and 284,828 tons of bauxite. These outputs contribute to the overall supply chain of the aluminum industry, highlighting the importance of raw material production in supporting the ingot manufacturing process.



Looking back at the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 19, Iran produced over 635,000 tons of aluminum ingots, showing a slight one percent increase from the year prior, despite facing energy restrictions. IMIDRO data from last year indicated that the aluminum production was around 632,000 tons. In terms of raw materials, Iran Alumina Company produced significant quantities, including approximately 222,138 tons of alumina powder, 374,106 tons of alumina hydrate, and 598,599 tons of bauxite. Officials estimate that the aluminum sector in Iran has a value of around USD22 billion, which is deemed sufficient to meet the country's domestic aluminum needs. Currently, Iran ranks as the 18th largest aluminum producer in the world.

