Breaking: King Street Chiropractic Introduces New Pain Relief Plans In Alexandria

King Street Chiropractic Wellness Center, a trusted chiropractic in Alexandria, is excited to announce the launch of new personalized pain relief plans to help patients get lasting results. Located at 3543 West Braddock Road, Suite 200, the clinic is known for its expert care in back pain treatment, neck pain relief, and holistic care.

Led by experienced chiropractors Dr. Steven Trauben and Dr. Jeff Borenstein , King Street Chiropractic offers plans that are tailored to each patient's needs. Whether it's sports injury chiropractic, chronic pain, or everyday discomfort, their approach includes a mix of chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, and optional massage sessions. If you're looking for the best chiropractor in Alexandria or a local chiropractor for your family, King Street Chiropractic provides care that truly makes a difference.







“At King Street Chiropractic, we focus on helping our patients live pain-free and healthier lives,” said Dr. Trauben. “Our new pain relief plans are designed to give fast relief and long-lasting results. We treat each patient with personalized care, addressing the root cause of their pain for better long-term health.”

Patients are already seeing great results. One patient shared, “I started my recovery program with Dr. T and Dr. B about a month ago and already notice big improvements in my chronic back pain. The care is personalized based on your condition and your schedule, which makes it easy to follow. The team is friendly, and they respect your time.”

Another patient shared their experience , saying,“I highly recommend this clinic! I had issues with my back, neck, and hips, and after an evaluation and x-ray, they found alignment problems and degenerative discs. They set up a 12-week plan for me that includes chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, and optional massage sessions. I'm five weeks in and already feeling much better. The staff is kind, and the clinic is run very efficiently.”

King Street Chiropractic is known for providing natural pain relief and alternative medicine solutions, treating patients of all ages as a family chiropractor. Their preventative care chiropractic helps patients avoid future problems and stay pain-free. People in Alexandria often search for a“chiropractor near me” and find the expert care they need at King Street Chiropractic.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (703) 578-1900.

About King Street Chiropractic Wellness Center

King Street Chiropractic Wellness Center is a top wellness chiropractor in Alexandria, VA, specializing in back pain treatment, neck pain relief, injury recovery, and preventative chiropractic care. The clinic focuses on holistic health care, offering personalized treatment plans to help patients live healthier, pain-free lives.

