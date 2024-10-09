Brazil Challenges EU’S Forest Fire Focus In Mercosur Trade Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil voiced his concerns about the European Union's approach to trade negotiations. He criticized the EU's attempt to include forest fires in the ongoing trade talks between Mercosur and the European bloc.



Lula spoke to the press in Brasilia, condemning those responsible for starting forest fires. He argued that these actions harm legitimate agribusiness entrepreneurs and damage Brazil's reputation.



The president emphasized Brazil's commitment to environmental preservation. The Brazilian leader claimed that the EU threatened to bring up the issue of forest fires during negotiations.







Lula firmly stated his opposition to this move, highlighting Brazil's improved conservation efforts compared to previous periods in history. While Lula did not provide specifics about the EU's alleged threats, tensions have been rising over environmental concerns.



The Mercosur-EU free trade agreement , in discussion for over three decades, faces hurdles due to reservations from some European countries.



One major worry for the Brazilian government is the implementation of the EU's anti-deforestation law.



This legislation aims to ban imports of products from areas deforested after December 2020. The European Commission recently proposed delaying the law's enforcement by at least a year.



The EU's anti-deforestation law, approved in 2023, affects various products including coffee, soy, palm oil, and beef. Brazil estimates that this measure could impact 34 percent of its exports to Europe, raising concerns about economic consequences.



As negotiations continue, both sides grapple with balancing environmental protection and economic interests. The outcome of these talks will likely shape the future of trade relations between Mercosur and the European Union.



