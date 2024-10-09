Intelbras CEO Altair Silvestri To Step Down After 20-Year Tenure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Intelbras, a leading Brazilian solutions company, has revealed plans for a significant leadership transition. CEO Altair Silvestri will step down from his role in April 2025 after 45 years with the company.



Silvestri has led Intelbras as president for the past 20 years, overseeing substantial growth and diversification. The company has named Henrique Fernandez as Silvestri's successor.



Fernandez, currently the superintendent of business at Intelbras, will take the helm next year. At 43, Fernandez brings a wealth of experience to the role. He joined Intelbras in 2007 and has since held various management and directorial positions.



Intelbras emphasizes that this transition has been carefully planned to ensure continued sustainable growth. The company aims to maintain its momentum and strengthen existing partnerships under Fernandez's leadership.







Intelbras expects Fernandez to build upon Silvestri's legacy of innovation and market leadership. During Silvestri's tenure, Intelbras achieved several notable milestones.



The company successfully diversified its business portfolio and became a market leader in multiple segments. Silvestri also guided Intelbras through its initial public offering in February 2021, raising 1.3 billion Brazilian reais.



The board of directors plans to nominate Silvestri for a seat on the company's board of administration. This proposal will be put to a vote at the next Annual General Meeting in 2025. This move reflects the company's desire to retain Silvestri's expertise and experience.



Intelbras's announcement marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter. The company looks forward to continuing its trajectory of growth and innovation under new leadership.



Fernandez faces the challenge of maintaining Intelbras's market position while driving further expansion and technological advancement.

