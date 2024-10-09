(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cyrela Brazil Realty, a leading force in Brazilian real estate, has unveiled impressive results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's operational preview showcases substantial growth across key metrics.



Cyrela's General Sales Value (VGV) for new launches soared to R$ 3.1 billion ($563 million), marking a 44% increase from the previous year. This growth stems from the introduction of 15 new projects during the quarter.



The company's contracted sales also saw a significant uptick, reaching R$ 3.2 billion, a 41% rise compared to the same period in 2023. Cyrela's sales velocity, measured over 12 months, climbed to 54.9%, reflecting a 7 percentage point improvement.



These numbers underscore the company's strong market position and effective sales strategies. Cyrela's performance aligns with broader positive trends in the Brazilian real estate sector.







Other major players, such as MRV, have reported similar growth. MRV announced a 24.4% increase in its General Sales Value, totaling R$ 2.7 billion. Financial analysts have taken note of Cyrela's strong showing.



Experts from Safra highlighted the company's low inventory levels and robust sales performance. They project an increase in Cyrela's Return on Equity (ROE) to 17.5% in 2024.



Cyrela has also maintained its commitment to shareholder returns. The company distributed an annual dividend of R$ 0.5967834 per share in April 2024, with an interim dividend of R$ 0.3334039 per share paid out in December 2023.

Cyrela's Q3 Sales Surge 41% to R$3.2 Billion in Brazilian Real Estate Boom

Several factors have contributed to the positive environment in Brazil's real estate sector. Recent reductions in the country's benchmark interest rate have made home financing more accessible.



Government initiatives, such as the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" program, continue to support affordable housing. Despite these positive developments, Cyrela and the broader real estate sector face ongoing challenges.



Economic uncertainties, fluctuations in construction costs, and potential regulatory changes remain concerns.



However, Cyrela's strong performance and strategic positioning suggest it is well-equipped to navigate these challenges and capitalize on future opportunities in Brazil's evolving real estate market.

MENAFN09102024007421016031ID1108761012