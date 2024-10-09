MRV Reports 24.4% Sales Growth and R$262 Million Cash Generation in Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A., a leading Brazilian homebuilder, has unveiled impressive results for the third quarter of 2024.



The company's General Sales Value (VGV) reached R$2.7 billion ($490 million), marking a significant 24.4% increase from the same period last year.



MRV sold 11,200 units in Q3 2024, up from 10,000 in the previous year, demonstrating growing demand for affordable in Brazil.



Cash generation emerged as a highlight, with the company generating R$262 million ($47.6 million) in cash. This robust cash flow positions MRV favorably to meet its 2024 guidance of R$300-400 million ($54.55-72.73 million) in positive cash flow.



The company's CFO, Ricardo Paixão, expressed confidence in achieving this target. MRV's U.S. subsidiary, Sensia, showed mixed results. It generated R$140 million ($25 million) in cash, although its VGV decreased by 18%.







The VGV of new launches surged by 56.7%, driven primarily by the core MRV brand. However, Sensia's new launches VGV fell by 87%, reflecting a more cautious approach in the U.S. market.



The company's success can be attributed to its strategic focus on the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" (MCMV) federal housing program, which accounted for approximately 85% of MRV's sales.



Municipal initiatives, such as São Paulo's "Pode Entrar" program, also contributed to the company's performance.

Looking ahead, MRV projects a net profit between R$250-290 million ($45-52 million) and a net operating revenue of R$8-8.5 billion ($1.45-1.55 billion) for 2024. The company also expects to maintain a gross margin between 26-27%.



Despite these positive results, MRV faces challenges. The recent rise in interest rates has impacted the company's outlook, with analysts revising their target price for MRV shares. BB Investimentos adjusted their target to R$14, down from R$17.50, for the end of 2025.



MRV's cash generation and core growth signal positive prospects ahead of Q3 results on November 13, 2024.



Future quarters will test MRV's ability to maintain momentum and meet 2024 targets.

