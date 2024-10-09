Egyptian ministers recognize medalist champions at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

(MENAFN) Dr. Amr Talaat, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, the Minister of Youth and Sports, recently recognized the Egyptian champions who earned medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This event honored employees from Telecom Egypt and players from the Telecom Egypt Club. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Hossam El Din Mostafa, Chairman of the Paralympic Committee, and Eng. Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.



The recognition highlighted several associated with Telecom Egypt and the Telecom Egypt Club. Among the honorees were Rehab Ahmed Radwan, who secured a gold medal in weightlifting, and Mohamed Sobhi El-Alfat, who earned a silver medal in the same category. Additionally, Nadia Fikry Mohamed took home a bronze medal in weightlifting, while the volleyball team members, including Hesham Salah El-Shuwaikh, Motawa Abdel-Baqi Abu El-Khair, and Sayed Moussa Saad, achieved third place and a bronze medal in their event.



Other notable mentions include Randa Tag El-Din Mohamed, who finished in fourth place in weightlifting, and Hany Mohsen Mohamed, Taha Mohamed Adel, and Amr Mohamed Farouk, who ranked sixth. Sherif Othman Khalifa also earned a seventh-place finish in weightlifting. The team was further supported by Mohamed Eissa, who serves as the general supervisor of the club’s activities.



Overall, the Egyptian delegation performed impressively, bringing home seven medals from the championship. Out of these, three medals were attributed to athletes from Telecom Egypt and the Telecom Egypt Club. The strong participation of Telecom Egypt also contributed to a fourth medal in volleyball, showcasing the commitment and talent of its athletes.

