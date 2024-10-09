Dunelm Enhances Product Discovery With Google Cloud's Advanced Generative AI Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dunelm, the UK homewares retailer, today announced a significant enhancement to its shopping experience through a new collaboration with Cloud. As part of the two companies' work together, Dunelm has implemented a new, generative AI-driven product discovery solution on Dunelm. This advancement will help further improve the consumer's online journey, making it much easier to discover and engage with Dunelm products online.

Towards the end of 2023, Dunelm recognised an opportunity to modernize its website search capabilities. By transitioning from a first-generation search engine to Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search for Retail platform, Dunelm aimed to provide a seamless and increasingly personalized shopping journey for its customers. Today, with Vertex AI Search for Retail, Dunelm can now offer Google-quality product discovery on its website, resulting in a significantly improved search experience for its customers.

John Gahagan, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Dunelm, said: "A key part of our strategy is to improve the ways we connect products to our customers. Partnering with Google Cloud brings innovative generative AI solutions to our online search capabilities, making it much easier for customers to find the products they want. This is an exciting step forward in providing a best-in-class online shopping experience. By leveraging the power of AI, we're making it easier than ever for our customers to find inspiration, supporting our growth potential as 'The Home of Homes.'"

Early testing of the new generative AI platform in 2024 yielded some notable improvements to key metrics, including a significant reduction in search friction, with less than 1% of search terms returning zero results. These enhancements translated to a more intuitive and efficient shopping experience, allowing customers to quickly discover the perfect products for their homes, from our extensive ranges across multiple homeware and furniture categories.

"Website search abandonment costs retailers millions of pounds annually, as consumers are unable to find the specific products they need," said Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud EMEA. "We're proud to collaborate on this important project to use generative AI to improve consumer experiences and shape the future of retail."

Dunelm's work with Google Cloud was in partnership with Kin + Carta (recently acquired by Valtech), who supported with the initial design and experimentation of the programme. The collaboration demonstrates the transformative potential of generative AI in retail. As Dunelm continues to innovate and enhance its digital offering, customers can look forward to even more personalized and engaging shopping experiences in the future.

About Dunelm

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint. The business has grown to 184 stores across the UK and has developed a successful online offer through dunelm which includes home delivery and Click & Collect options. Most stores include Pausa coffee shops, where customers can enjoy a range of hot and cold food and drinks.

From its textiles heritage in areas such as bedding, curtains, cushions, quilts and pillows, Dunelm has built a comprehensive offer as 'The Home of Homes' including furniture, kitchenware, dining, lighting, outdoor, decoration and DIY. The business predominantly sells specialist own-brand products sourced from long-term, committed suppliers.

Dunelm is headquartered in Leicester and employs c.11,500 colleagues.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

