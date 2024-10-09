Obesity Intervention Devices Market To Surpass $407.6M As Demand Soars Amid 1 Billion Obesity Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global obesity intervention devices market is rapidly expanding due to increasing obesity rates worldwide, a rising number of cases, and advancements in minimally invasive technologies. The market was valued at $243.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $407.6 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Below are key insights into the trends and dynamics driving this market.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Market Drivers:.Rising Prevalence of Obesity:.With over 1 billion people globally affected by obesity, the demand for intervention devices is steadily increasing..Obesity is a significant risk factor for health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer..Technological Advancements in Devices:.Innovations in obesity intervention devices, such as gastric bands, balloons, and gastric stimulators, are enhancing weight loss outcomes by limiting food intake or altering digestion..Increased Awareness:.Growing awareness about the health risks of obesity is driving more individuals toward seeking medical interventions, including minimally invasive devices.Device Overview:.Gastric Bands:.Adjustable silicone bands that reduce stomach capacity to support weight loss..Gastric Balloons:.Silicone balloons inserted into the stomach and inflated to occupy space, reducing the amount of food consumed..Gastric Stimulators:.Devices that stimulate stomach muscles to contract, promoting digestion and weight loss.Market Dynamics:.Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes:.Obesity is a key contributor to type 2 diabetes, with intervention devices helping reduce insulin resistance and manage glucose levels..Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals:.Several companies, such as Apollo Endosurgery and Reshape Lifesciences, have introduced new devices, further propelling market growth.Regional Insights:.North America:.Dominates the market, driven by high obesity rates and frequent device approvals from regulatory bodies like the FDA..Asia-Pacific:.Anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing obesity and diabetes rates, especially in countries like India and China.Challenges:.Side Effects:.Complications such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain from devices like gastric balloons may hinder market growth..Cost:.The high cost of devices and procedures may limit accessibility for some individuals, particularly in low-income regions.Future Outlook:.Growth Opportunities:.As awareness and acceptance of obesity intervention devices increase, alongside continued technological innovation, the market is poised for steady growth..Innovations on the Horizon:.New, less invasive devices and procedures could further reduce risks and increase adoption among healthcare providers and patients.Enquire Before Buying:

