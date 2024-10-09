Ahad Mohammed Wins First-Ever LEGENDARY MDLBEAST Radio Pass Contest!

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) MDLBEAST is thrilled to announce Ahad Mohammed as the winner of the first-ever LEGENDARY MDLBEAST Radio Pass contest! Ahad, a professional freelance PR and content writer has been working in the industry since 2020. Based in Riyadh, she holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from King Saud University, and is a passionate enthusiast.



This annual contest, launched for the first time this year, offered listeners a chance to win the ultimate VIP experience at SoundStorm 24, one of the region's most anticipated music festivals. Ahad's prize includes round-trip flights to Riyadh, luxurious 5-star accommodations, VIB+ tickets, an exclusive meet-and-greet with one of the festival’s headlining artists, a gourmet dinner at the Artist Village, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the festival's inner workings.



Reflecting on her win, Ahad shared, "Winning this pass is a dream come true! I feel honored to be part of this, and this is truly one of the best things I’ve ever won."



SoundStorm 24 is set to deliver another unforgettable festival experience, with a lineup featuring global superstars and regional favorites. Massive headliners include Eminem, Muse, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tyler, the Creator, G-Eazy, Jason Derulo, Russ, and Tems.



Along with the best of electronic music such as Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Bedouin, Boris Brejcha, Brina Knauss, Chelina Manuhutu, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Folamour, Fleur Shore, James Hype, Kölsch, Marco Carola, Meduza, Megatronic, Miss Monique, Morten, Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin, Sonny Fodera, and Tita Lau. Plus local favorites like Baloo, Anmarz, Dorar, and Vinyl Mode. With more names to be revealed soon, fans can expect even more surprises in the coming weeks.



Ahad, who has been to several editions of SoundStorm, expressed her excitement: "I’ve been to SoundStorm multiple times, but this year, with the LEGENDARY MDLBEAST Radio Pass, I’m going to see it like never before. I’m most excited to see Eminem, he’s been my favorite since I was 12!"



In addition to the exciting artist lineup, SoundStorm 24 introduces the new GA+ ticket tier, offering enhanced features for attendees looking to elevate their festival experience.



MDLBEAST Radio: Life of the Party. Everywhere.

From the heart of Saudi Arabia, MDLBEAST Radio brings a lively spirit to music lovers everywhere. With the freshest tunes and entertainment all year long, MDLBEAST Radio turns every space into a party, becoming your trusted guide for all things new in music and culture.



There is a clear distinction between MDLBEAST Radio’s personality by day and night. During the day, the station offers tasteful and relatable content to help ease the daily routine, providing families and commuters with easy listening and informative segments. As night falls, the energy shifts, and the Beasts come out to play. The station serves up hours of the hottest electronic music across different genres, setting the perfect soundtrack for night-time cruising.



Whether it’s starting your day or keeping the party going at night, MDLBEAST Radio is the Life of the Party, always delivering the right vibe at the right time.



Broadcasting across Riyadh (104.8 FM), Jeddah (98.1 FM), and Dammam (97.4 FM), MDLBEAST Radio offers listeners top-tier content, including flagship shows like “Shakshuka with Rosa” and “Da3s o’clock with Ninyaz”.



For more information on upcoming events, contest details, and the latest artist announcements for SoundStorm 24, tune in to MDLBEAST Radio or visit MDLBEASTRADIO.com.



