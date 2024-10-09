Agility Empowers Over 1,300 Aspiring Coders in Kuwait through CODED Programs

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR)

KUWAIT – Oct. 7, 2024 – Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, announced the successful conclusion of its sponsorship of the CODED Academy programs, Kuwait Codes 2024 and Academy X. The programs provided free training to more than 1,300 aspiring programmers in Kuwait, equipping them with modern programming languages and techniques.



More than 1,000 high school students participated in Kuwait Codes 2024, where they gained foundational programming skills. In addition, Academy X introduced coding to 340 female students, ages 14 to 18, fostering interest in technology and programming among young women in Kuwait.



At the closing ceremony, Agility celebrated student achievements by presenting the “Most Technically Challenging” award for Kuwait Codes 2024 and the “Outstanding Student” award for Academy X. Throughout the program, Agility’s executives played an active role in inspiring the next generation of tech innovators.



Agility Chairperson Henadi Al-Saleh led a hands-on workshop on tech and entrepreneurship, encouraging students to think boldly about their futures. Agility Corporate Ventures executive Lamia Hayat guided students through the fundamentals of venture capital, sharing insights on how it drives innovation in the tech world.



Agility’s sponsorship of the Kuwait Codes 2024 and Academy X programs is part of the company's on-going commitment to the upskilling of Kuwaiti youth. To date, the company’s sponsorships have benefited 7,000 people, half of whom are girls or women. Agility has a long-standing record of commitment to youth in Kuwait through educational programs, capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge transfer. Its efforts align with Kuwait’s development plan and are designed to equip students and young professionals with crucial skills, preparing them for the job market and enabling them to contribute to Kuwait's growth and development.



Agility’s educational sponsorships focus on three pillars: enhancing programming and technical skills, promoting financial literacy and providing training in the industrial sector and facility management. Agility has formed partnerships with LOYAC, INJAZ Kuwait, the Kuwait Industries Union (KIU), and the Public Authority for Youth, ensuring a broad and lasting impact.



Since 2014, Agility's commitment to education and skill-building has positively impacted over 687,000 young people. Nearly 50% of those taking part have been girls and young women.



In 2024, Agility renewed key sponsorships and launched targeted training initiatives. The company continued its support for the LOYAC’s KON and KONTINUE entrepreneurship programs and, for the second year, Agility offered intensive facility management training to young Kuwaitis and university graduates in partnership with the Public Authority for Youth. Agility also supported the 13th edition of Knights of Industry, a training initiative by the Kuwait Industries Union that guides high school graduates towards careers in industrial sectors.







