Over 40,000 Russians Contact 'I Want To Live' Project Over Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since its launch two years ago, the Ukrainian project 'I Want to Live' has received 40,157 inquiries from Russians, with this number continuing to rise despite opposition from Russian intelligence agencies.

According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the Unified Center for Receiving Inquiries from Russian Military Personnel on Surrender via Telegram .

“Regardless of the situation on the frontline, evacuation operations for Russian who voluntarily surrender across the front line are consistently conducted by our operatives. On average, every two days, we bring members of the Russian Armed Forces to the Ukrainian side,” the statement said.

The 'I Want to Live' project ensures the safety of Russians who face the choice imposed by the Kremlin: to die under Ukrainian fire or face severe consequences at the hands of their own for refusing to fight.

Confidentiality is guaranteed, and those who surrender will be documented as having been captured in combat.“You will simply be another POW to Russia. But unlike others, you'll be able to stay in Ukraine, outside of exchange lists unless you choose otherwise. You can wait out the war in humane conditions, instead of risking death on the frontline or facing a Russian prison,” the center emphasized.

As reported, 'I Want to Live' is a government project launched in August 2022 aimed at helping Russian military personnel safely surrender.