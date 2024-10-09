Global Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Forecast Report 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Infusion pumps are medical instruments that infuse a patient's body with controlled fluids, such as nutrients and medications. Despite occasional arterial, subcutaneous, and epidural infusions, they are administered intravenously. With infusion pumps , fluids can be administered in ways that would be prohibitively unreliable or expensive if performed manually by nursing personnel. Infusion pumps are widely utilized in numerous clinical contexts, such as hospitals, home healthcare, and nursing homes. These facilities administer to patients needing emergency care, oncology treatment, and postoperative pain management.

Market Dynamics Increasing Presence of Alternative Care Sites Drives the Global Market

In recent years, the increasing availability of alternative care services has positively affected the adoption rate of infusion devices. Infusion therapies and the demand for infusion devices have increased over time due to the growing demand for home healthcare and alternative care options. It is known that alternative sites for infusion therapies reduce medical costs by between 30 and 45% compared to hospitals, which has increased the demand for infusion devices.

Other services, such as flexible scheduling and high-quality medical care, have increased the demand for medical treatment facilities, such as alternative care sites (ACSs). Demand for alternative care sites and home-based healthcare services is driven by the increasing global burden of healthcare services, expanding geriatric population, and rising demand for chronic disease care. All of these factors should stimulate market expansion.

New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps for Disease Treatments Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In particular patient care settings, intelligent infusion devices have recently been used for multiple therapies. These infusion pump variants provide various benefits in a brief amount of time and with comparatively lower costs in various clinical settings. Many hospitals have adapted innovative multipurpose and multitherapy infusion pumps to reduce staff workload and medication delivery errors.

Multipurpose infusion pumps are designed to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of multiple medications to two patients simultaneously. For example, Caesarea Medical Electronic (CME) manufactures multiple multipurpose infusion and hypodermic pump systems. The company's BodyGuard 323 Color Vision is a sophisticated multitherapy infusion pump primarily used in hospitals. Such factors create opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global infusion pump market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. North America is a developed region regarding healthcare services and technology implementation. The North American infusion pump market growth has been fueled by factors such as the escalating rate of technological innovation and the adoption of medical devices for drug delivery. In addition, the surging prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer drives up demand for infusion devices in North America. As per the IDF Diabetes Atlas, the number of diabetic individuals was approximately 48 million in 2019 and will increase by 33% to reach 63 million by 2045. Nearly 80–90% of hospitals in the United States use innovative infusion devices. In the United States, there are 0.5 million insulin infusion pump users, while 10% of the diabetic population in Canada utilizes insulin infusion pumps. Such factors drive regional market growth.

Key Highlights



The global infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 15.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 16.66 billion in 2025 to USD 31.99 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on products, the global infusion pumps market is segmented into insulin infusion pumps, large volume infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps, and others.

The insulin infusion pump segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global infusion pumps market is bifurcated into traditional infusion pumps and specialty infusion pumps.

The traditional infusion pumps segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.17% over the forecast period.

Based on usage, the global infusion pump market is divided into stationary infusion pumps and ambulatory infusion pumps.

The stationary infusion pump segment accounts for a large market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.19% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the global infusion pump market is divided into diabetes, oncology, gastroenterology, pediatric and neonatology, pain management, and others.

The diabetes segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.23% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global infusion pump market is divided into hospitals, home healthcare, nursing homes, and others.

The hospital segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.35% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global infusion pump market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

BD (Becton Dickinson)Baxter InternationalB Braun MelsungenICU MedicalMedtronicMicrel Medical DevicesFresenius KabiMoogSmiths MedicalArcomed AG.others. Recent Developments

Recent Developments

April 2023 - Eitan Medical, a world leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions with dependable innovations that place patients at the center of care, announced the launch of Avoset TM, its new cutting-edge, connected infusion multi-therapy ambulatory infusion system.

June 2023 - B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a pioneer in smart infusion therapy, announced the release of DoseTrac® Enterprise Infusion Management Software , the next generation of infusion management software. To better understand their infusion pump fleet and related data, companies can use a combination of real-time views and retrospective reporting options provided by this new software.

Segmentation

By ProductsInsulin Infusion PumpLarge Volume Infusion PumpSyringe Infusion PumpEnteral Feeding PumpOthersBy TechnologyTraditional Infusion PumpsSpecialty Infusion PumpBy UsageStationary Infusion PumpAmbulatory Infusion PumpBy ApplicationsDiabetesOncologyGastroenterologyPediatric and NeonatologyPain ManagementOthersBy End-UsersHospitalHome HealthcareNursing HomeOthers