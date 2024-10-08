Mohsin Paramban secures First Position in the penultimate race of Round 5 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th October 2024: In a thrilling penultimate race of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, the Race 1 of Round 5 witnessed racing prowess of young riders from Honda Racing India at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai today.



Leading the charge, Mohsin Paramban once again delivered an outstanding performance in the second last race of the season this year. The six-lap race saw Mohsin maintaining his composure throughout with strategic manoeuvres, ultimately securing a remarkable victory. This win further solidified his position as a top performer in the championship standings. Mohsin completed the race with a total time of 11:22.331, and his best lap time was 1:51.977.



Following closely behind, Siddesh Sawant delivered a strong performance, fighting off stiff competition to secure the 2nd place. Sawant displayed incredible grit, keeping pace with Mohsin, and giving him a tough challenge. He completed the race with a total time of 11:22.425, and his best lap time was 1:51.980.



Meanwhile, Savion Sabu rounded off the podium in 3rd place. He steadily improved his position throughout the six-lap race. His smart overtakes, and smooth handling helped him climb up the ranks, eventually finishing with a total time of 11:22.568 and best lap time of 1:51.671. Despite the intense competition, he kept his cool and secured a well-earned spot on the podium.







