BIRA 91 Taproom Announces India's Largest Beer Celebration - The Free Flow Festival

India, 8th October 2024 - BIRA 91 Taproom, the pub vertical for India's leading craft beer brand, is thrilled to announce the Free Flow Festival starting today, 8th October-the largest beer celebration India has ever seen! Inspired by the world-renowned Oktoberfest and India's vibrant Dussehra celebrations, this festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration of flavorful beers, immersive experiences, and endless fun.



Taking place across all BIRA 91 Taprooms in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Punjab, the Free Flow Festival will offer visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy freshly brewed, award-winning beers. This includes special debuts such as Marzen Lager and Hefeweizen, exclusively brewed for the festival. The festival also features a carefully curated menu by Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani, with mouthwatering dishes such as Hot Dog Papdi Pizza, Chicken 65, and Pulled Chicken Sliders, perfectly designed to complement the beer selection.



Blending German traditions with the festive joy of Indian culture, the Free Flow Festival will provide guests with a unique fusion experience.



Rahul Singh, Senior Vice President, Pubs Vertical at BIRA 91, commented, "The Free Flow Festival is our most ambitious celebration to date, blending the rich traditions of Oktoberfest with the festive joy of Dussehra. We're excited to bring beer enthusiasts together for this unique experience, combining exclusive brews, vibrant entertainment, and an unparalleled festive atmosphere."



With engaging activities and vibrant entertainment, the Free Flow Festival promises to deliver a cross-cultural fusion like no other. Whether you're a craft beer aficionado or simply looking to revel in the festive spirit, this is the place to be. Keep an eye out for the launch and make sure to visit your nearest BIRA 91 Taproom in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru & Punjab to join in the celebrations!



ABOUT US:



BIRA 91 TAPROOM is the experiential brewing space introduced by BIRA 91, a leading craft beer brand in India known for its innovative and flavorful beers. The Taproom serves as a hub for beer enthusiasts to explore BIRA 91's diverse and experimental brews in a dynamic and interactive setting. It embodies the brand's playful and creative spirit, providing a platform for experiencing the brand's core values of innovation, flavor, and craftsmanship first hand.



