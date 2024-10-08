Social Dialogue Key To Addressing The Profound Changes Transforming The World Of Work

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) RIYADH (ILO News) – Social dialogue is crucial in addressing the profound changes transforming the world of work, said ILO deputy regional director for Arab State Peter Rademaker at the 14th Social Dialogue Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The economy, gig work and other forms of flexible employment are becoming increasingly common. While these new forms of work offer flexibility and opportunities for growth, they also present challenges, particularly in terms of job security, social protection and workers' rights,” Rademaker said at the event , held under the patronage and in the presence of Saudi Arabia's minister of human resources and social development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi.

“Through constructive consultation, negotiation and collaboration, governments and employers' and workers' representatives can co-create the policies that not only protect workers' rights but also offer employers the flexibility needed to remain competitive in a rapidly changing economy,” Rademaker added.“At the enterprise level, it is essential to foster workplace dialogue between management and the employees to ensure productivity, good working conditions and reduced turn-over.”

“Today, more than ever, balancing the need for a competitive and agile labour market with the imperative to uphold fairness and inclusivity for all those in the labour market will be key,” Rademaker said.

Held in collaboration with King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication, this year's Social Dialogue Forum hosted discussions focusing on 'Social Dialogue for a Promising and Balanced Labour Market'.

In his opening speech, minister Al Rajhi stressed the importance of social dialogue as a means to enhance understanding and cooperation between the government, workers and employers. He said the ministry was committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to achieving sustainable development and raising the level of competitiveness in the Saudi labour market.

The forum brought together officials, experts, business leaders, and representatives from the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) and the Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees (SNC). Participants discussed issues relating to the Saudi labour market including challenges to sustaining nationalization of the workforce in the private sector, developing skills training and employment support programmes, and fostering competitiveness in the labour market.

“This forum brings together the actors of the World of Work and reflects the Kingdom's commitment to social dialogue, a principle that is central to the ILO's mission but also deeply relevant to the future of work in the Kingdom, at a time of major economic transformations and ambitious reforms taking place under Vision 2030,” Rademaker added in his address to the Forum.

He referred to the ministry of human resources and social development's role in bringing workers' and employers' representatives to the table, and establishing a dedicated social dialogue unit at the ministry. He also noted the creation of tripartite Sector Skills Councils to promote market-relevant skills for the country's youth.

Through a joint development cooperation programme , the ILO supports the government and social partners in Saudi Arabia towards advancing employment and labour market policies and outcomes, strengthening social dialogue, ensuring the application of fundamental principles and rights at work, improving skills governance for better employability of young Saudis, and enhancing occupational safety and health at work.

The post Social dialogue key to addressing the profound changes transforming the world of work appeared first on Caribbean News Global .