Rege Nephro Co., Ltd. Successfully Completes Series B Funding To Accelerate Kidney Disease Therapy Trials

(PRNewsfoto/Rege Nephro CO., Ltd.)

Investor Statements

DCI Partners Co., Ltd.

"We are excited to announce that we are the lead investor in this round of investment from our fund. We are fully committed to supporting the growth of Rege Nephro."

JIC Venture Growth Investments Co., Ltd.

"We strongly believe that his advanced drug discovery research based on Professor Osafune's discoveries will provide new therapeutic solutions for intractable renal diseases."

Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd.

"We are delighted that Rege Nephro, which we have supported since before the company was founded, has finally entered the clinical stage. We hope that this funding will accelerate the clinical trials and bring a new therapeutic drug to patients as soon as possible."

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

"We hope that this financing will further accelerate Rege Nephro research and development in iPS drug discovery and provide new treatment options for patients suffering from diseases with limited treatment options."

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.

"Our continued investment reflects our confidence in Rege Nephro's rapid progress and the potential of Professor Osafune's iPS cell technology to significantly impact medical practice."

Series B investors