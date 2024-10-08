Organizer Of Arabian Gulf Cup Unveils Motto Of 26Th Edition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The high organizing committee of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup unveiled the motto of the championship to be hosted by Kuwait between December 21, 2024, and January 3, 2025.

"The championship will held under the motto of 'Al-Mostaqbal Khaleeji' (Future for the Gulf)," of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, who doubles as president of the committee, said at a ceremony at Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony saw a screening of a on the timeline of the progress of the championship, and a presentation on the organizational structure of the championship and duties of the organizing committee. (end)

fsa









