Arabian Gulf Cup Reflects Close Relations Among Gulf Countries -- Min
10/8/2024 7:07:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said the Arabian Gulf Cup has materialized the deep-rooted brotherly state-to-state and people-to-people relations among the countries of the region in the course of time.
The motto of 'Al-Mostaqbal Khaleeji' (Future for the Gulf) of the 26th edition of the championship mirrors a prosperous future for the region full of successes and achievements, Al-Mutairi who doubles as president of the high organizing committee of the championship, said at the motto-unveiling ceremony at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre on Tuesday evening.
"The upcoming championship, which won great support from the wise political leadership, will be organized in a splendid way that could live up to the status of Kuwait under Sovereign instructions," the minister promised.
He extolled His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for their care for the youth and sports.
During the ceremony, the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation announced that the Zain Group was awarded a contract to sponsor the championship.
The contract was signed by Secretary-General of the Federation Jasem Al-Rumaihi and Vice Chairman and CEO of Zain Bader Al-Kharafi. (pickup previous)
