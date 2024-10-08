Merit Medical Systems To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On October 30, 2024

Merit will hold its investor call on the same day (Wednesday, October 30, 2024) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link . A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at merit.com.

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,200 people worldwide.