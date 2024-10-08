Hippo Appoints William Malone As Vice President, Head Of Agency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo (NYSE: HIPO ), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, announced the appointment of William Malone, Vice President, Head of Agency today. The 25-year veteran will lead Hippo's sales, account management, and customer support functions, and brings a passion for coaching and mentorship.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished sales leader to the pod," said Hippo President and CEO Rick McCathron. "His experience leading agent sales and support teams in independent, captive, digital, and exclusive agency settings across every major P&C product line makes him an invaluable asset to Hippo as we continue building a world-class agency committed to finding a policy for every customer, regardless of carrier."

Malone has previously served in sales leadership positions at leading insurance organizations, including Chubb, Hartford, Liberty Mutual, and GEICO.

"Personal lines insurance is in my professional DNA and is my first, and true, love. I am beyond excited to deploy the fullness of my experience and passion with Hippo's great foundation and tech-forward capabilities to drive and deliver results accretive to all stakeholders," said Malone. "I am equally thrilled to join and lead a team of customer-centric agency professionals dedicated to protecting the joy of homeownership."

The company also announced the departure of long-time Hippo executive Yuval Harry today.

"Yuval was instrumental in the growth and maturation of Hippo and played an integral role in our transition from a scrappy start-up to a publicly traded company. More recently he helped launch and build the Hippo Agency," said McCathron. "We are grateful for his hard work and wish him well in all future endeavors."

Harry joined Hippo in 2018 as Vice President, Partnerships before being promoted to Chief Revenue Officer in 2020 and most recently led the Hippo Agency, overseeing Hippo's sales, account management, and customer support teams.

"I am incredibly proud of all we accomplished during my time at Hippo, growing from a small start-up to a public company selling various products across multiple distribution channels. I am excited about what the future holds for the company, particularly the Hippo Agency's growth under an experienced leader like William Malone," said Harry.

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers' most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection. Hippo Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: HIPO ) operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Builder Insurance Agency, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company.

