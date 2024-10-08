Michigan Tribe Marks Major Milestone With Community Celebration, $100,000 Awarded To Female Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For five years, Michigan Tribe has quietly but powerfully changed the landscape for women entrepreneurs in Jackson County. What started as a grassroots effort to bring resources and networking opportunities to women-led businesses has blossomed into a beacon of community support and empowerment.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, Michigan Tribe will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a special event at the Lean Rocket Lab in Jackson from 5:30-7 p.m. During the event, Michigan Tribe will give away over $34,000 in grant funding, bringing its total financial support to local female entrepreneurs past the $100,000 mark.

"Our mission has always been to invest in the success of female entrepreneurs and create opportunities for them to thrive," said Amanda Loveland, founder of Michigan Tribe. "Reaching our five-year anniversary is a testament to the resilience and innovation of these incredible women. We're proud of the positive economic and social impact we've made, and this event is a celebration for both the Michigan Tribe community and Jackson as a whole."

Past grant recipients will be at the event, showcasing their businesses and sharing their journeys from "then" to "now." Their stories provide an inspiring look into how Michigan Tribe's support has led to new opportunities, job creation, and thriving local businesses. From lease payments to equipment purchases, the micro-grants have been pivotal for many.

"These grants have been critical to the success of our recipients, allowing them to grow their businesses and give back to the community," said Alexandra Loveland-Masten, co-leader of Michigan Tribe. "The impact we're seeing is real and far-reaching, from job creation to fostering a sense of community among women business owners."

Since 2020, Michigan Tribe has supported 33 women entrepreneurs with micro-grants, with 100% of the funds staying in Jackson County. Over 42% of the grant recipients are women of color, with half of the micro-grant funds going to minority-owned businesses.

Michigan Tribe's story is not just one of nonprofit success but a broader narrative about the strength of women-led businesses in Jackson County. The nonprofit has created a community of support where women can collaborate, access resources, and celebrate their entrepreneurial journeys.

As Michigan Tribe moves into its sixth year, the organization remains committed to empowering women in business, fostering community connections, and giving back in a way that makes a lasting impact.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we're looking ahead to the next chapter of Michigan Tribe's journey," Loveland said. "We've seen what's possible when we come together to support women entrepreneurs, and we're just getting started."

The October 11th event is free and open to the public. Those interested in supporting local women-owned businesses are encouraged to attend, enter raffles, and learn how to be part of their continued success. Monetary donations and tickets can be purchased at: or by visiting .

About Michigan Tribe

Michigan Tribe is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to empowering female entrepreneurs by providing essential resources, community-building events, and financial support through grant opportunities. Based in Jackson, Michigan, the organization reinvests 100% of ticket sales and donations into a dedicated fund that annually supports women-owned businesses in the region. Since its founding, Michigan Tribe has awarded over $100,000 in micro-grants, helping women start, sustain, and grow their businesses, driving economic impact and fostering entrepreneurial success throughout Jackson County.

