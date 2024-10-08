Acumera To Showcase Invenco By GVR Passport® Enterprise, Powered By Acumera Reliant Platform, At NACS 2024 (Booth C6349)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invenco by GVR Passport Enterprise POS

Acumera to showcase Invenco by GVR's Passport Enterprise POS, powered by Acumera Reliant Platform, highlighting reliability, flexibility, and innovation

- Phil Stead, Acumera VP of Platform SalesAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acumera is proud to announce that as part of our presence at NACS Show 2024, Acumera will be showcasing Invenco by GVR's Passport Enterprise POS solution, powered by the Acumera Reliant Platform. This fully integrated, edge-delivered solution leverages the Acumera Reliant Platform, the leading edge computing platform for convenience stores, as a robust and flexible edge foundation for Invenco by GVR's leading POS offering. Acumera Reliant Platform provides best-in-class reliability, flexibility and features tailored to the needs of the convenience store environment.The release of Passport Enterprise from Invenco by GVR marks a significant advancement in simplifying and modernizing traditional POS architecture. By running Passport Enterprise as a container-based POS application on the Acumera Reliant Platform, convenience retailers gain local redundancy of their POS system, ensuring continued operation even during internet connectivity failures/outages. Additionally, Passport Enterprise POS system updates can be delivered on demand, enabling seamless upgrades and faster access to Invenco by GVR's latest software features.David Nelligan, Senior Product Manager at Invenco by GVR, commented,“We're thrilled about the containerization for Passport Enterprise customers. This technology delivers immediate benefits through edge computing and lays the groundwork for future products. This advancement represents a crucial step toward near-zero downtime and will be transformative for convenience store operations.”Phil Stead, Vice President of Edge Platform Sales at Acumera, added,“The future of convenience store retail technology lies in rapidly delivering personalized customer experiences. By enabling modern application architectures and consolidating hardware, Acumera's Reliant Platform is the perfect foundation for Invenco by GVR's Passport Enterprise turnkey cloud-to-edge POS strategy. Together, we are driving innovation and operational excellence for our customers.”This partnership with Invenco by GVR enables retailers to run Passport Enterprise POS software on a wide range of existing vendor hardware, eliminating the need for costly POS hardware refreshes or upgraded physical in-store devices. Convenience store retailers can now expand their POS capabilities while leveraging existing POS hardware, enabling flexibility both in-store and at the forecourt. Acumera's proven edge computing platform, not only simplifies hardware requirements but also provides seamless scalability for next-generation applications.For more information about the containerized Passport Enterprise, please contact Invenco by GVR or Acumera.About Invenco by GVRInvenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit .

Bonnie Bisher

Acumera

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.