Tit For Tat: EU Taxes Chinese Evs, China Slaps Tariffs On European Brandy And More

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union and China have entered a new phase of trade tensions. The EU recently approved tariffs on Chinese electric (EVs), prompting China to retaliate.



This decision has sparked a series of events that could impact businesses and consumers on both sides. The EU's move to impose tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese EVs aims to protect European automakers.



China's EV exports to the EU had surged by 90% in 2023, capturing a 7.5% share. European officials argue that Chinese manufacturers benefit from unfair state subsidies, creating an uneven playing field.



In response, China announced security deposits on EU brandy imports, starting October 11, 2024. These deposits range from 27.8% to 50.0% of the import value.



France, which accounts for 99% of EU brandy exports to China, will feel the brunt of this measure. The brandy tariffs could significantly impact major French brands like Hennessy and Rémy Martin.







Industry experts warn of potential price increases for consumers and reduced sales volumes. The French cognac industry group BNIC has expressed concerns about the "disastrous" effects on their sector.

Trade Tensions Between the EU and China

Financial markets reacted swiftly to these developments. Shares of European spirits companies fell sharply after China's announcement.



LVMH, owner of Hennessy, saw its stock drop over 3%, while Rémy Cointreau experienced a more than 8% decline. China's response extends beyond the brandy industry.



The country is considering raising tariffs on imported large-engine vehicles, which would mainly affect German manufacturers. Additionally, investigations into EU pork and dairy products are underway, further escalating tensions.



The EU's decision to ta Chinese EVs was not unanimous. Out of 27 member states, 10 voted in favor, 5 against, and 12 abstained. Notably, Germany, home to major automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, opposed the tariffs.



Both sides have expressed willingness to negotiate, but tensions remain high. The European Commission plans to challenge China's brandy tariffs at the World Trade Organization.



Meanwhile, China has called the EU's decision "unfair and irrational." This trade dispute highlights the complex interdependencies in global supply chains.



It also underscores the challenges of balancing domestic industry protection with open international trade. The outcomes of these tensions could have far-reaching consequences for businesses and consumers in both regions.



In addition, as the situation unfolds, observers note the potential impact on the EU's transition to electric vehicles.



The tariffs may slow down this process and affect EV affordability in Europe. Similarly, China's retaliatory measures could reshape its luxury goods market.



The ongoing trade dispute between the EU and China serves as a reminder of the delicate nature of international trade relations. It demonstrates how decisions in one sector can lead to ripple effects across various industries and economies.

