Projectmates Recognized In Construction Executive’S Top Construction Technology Firms™ List

Richardson, Texas, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the award-winning construction program management software, is honored to be named as one of the standout tech companies in Construction Executive's 2024 Top Construction FirmsTM list. This recognition highlights companies that are driving innovation in the construction industry through advanced technology solutions.

"Being acknowledged as a leading construction technology provider underscores the critical role of accessible and transparent data in the construction sector," remarked Varsha Bhave, President and Chief Technology Officer of Projectmates and its parent company, Systemates, Inc. "Our core mission is to offer a robust, data-centric project management solution. By streamlining repetitive processes and reducing manual work, our platform enables clients to not only boost efficiency and cut costs but also establish a solid data foundation for better visibility into project KPIs. This empowers them to enhance project outcomes and make informed, data-backed decisions that propel their organizations forward."

Projectmates serves a wide array of clients across multiple industries, helping owners streamline construction projects from initial concept to final completion. The company's expansive client base includes government agencies, retail businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, real estate developers, and construction management firms. This diverse portfolio showcases Projectmates' ability to adapt its comprehensive project management solution to meet the unique needs of each sector.

The platform offers a suite of tools designed to manage the entire project lifecycle, enabling organizations to improve overall efficiency, enhance coordination among stakeholders, centralize project documentation and data, generate powerful reports for better decision-making, control costs more effectively, and accelerate project delivery timelines. These features collectively contribute to smoother project execution and improved outcomes for clients across all industries served.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates' configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location - from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB .

About Construction Executive's 2024 Top Construction Technology FirmsTM list

Now in its 22nd year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. Published in its Sept./Oct. 2024 issue, Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms list was developed after reviewing the submissions of hundreds of companies that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry. The information collected included: 1) the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC industry; 2) the user profile (type and size of firm for which each product is recommended); 3) how each product is sold (by seat, user, license and/or project, etc.); and 4) the number of active users within the past 12 months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, the 2024 list of Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms was developed. For more information, contact ... . Note: Some technology firms that did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included for the sake of completeness.

