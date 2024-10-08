(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

UKRAINIAN-SLOVAK RELATIONS

On October 7, the of Ukraine and Slovakia held intergovernmental consultations.

 As a result of the consultations, a joint declaration was concluded, and four documents were signed in the economic, social, and defense areas.

 The declaration is aimed at strengthening the political dialogue, building good-neighborly relations and supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

 Slovakia is the second country in terms of emergency and commercial electricity transmission to Ukraine.

 Ukraine understands Slovakia's acute dependence on oil and gas from the Russian Federation but expects gradual diversification of supplies.

 Ukraine has repeatedly denied some statements of the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, but seeks to develop good-neighborly relations with Slovakia.

SECOND ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRIMEA BRIDGE FIRST STRIKE

On October 8, 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out the first attack on the Crimea Bridge.

 The bridge across the Kerch Strait, connecting the Ukrainian Crimea with the Russian Krasnodar Krai, is Putin's personal PR project.

 Since 2018, the bridge has restricted shipping in the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov and is used for militarization of the illegally annexed Crimea.

 The strike on the Crimean Bridge showed that the Kremlin's“red lines” are illusory. The second strike on the Crimean Bridge was in July 2023.

 The Security Service of Ukraine once again proved its capability to conduct daring and complex operations at a high level.

 Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as Russian, as well as the rest of the temporarily occupied territories.

KREMLIN'S BLACKMAIL

On October 7, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the American magazine Newsweek, once again voiced the Kremlin's baseless demands on Ukraine.

 The Kremlin continues to insist on Ukraine's refusal to join NATO and on“recognition of territorial realities.”

 Aspiring to join NATO is a sovereign right of Ukraine, and relinquishing one's own territories is unacceptable and unconstitutional.

 Kremlin seeks to interfere in Ukraine's internal affairs under the pretext of“protecting the rights of Russian speakers.”

“Denazification” is a stamp of Russian propaganda to dehumanize Ukrainians and justify aggression.

 Only Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula can lead to a peaceful settlement on the basis of justice, not the Kremlin's blackmail.