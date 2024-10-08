Ex-Chief Of Mining And Processing Plant Found Dead In Kryvyi Rih - Media
Date
10/8/2024 3:13:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of Dmytro Shevchyk, former director of the Central mining and Processing Plant, was found at one of the recreation centers in the Kryvyi Rih district. The Police scrambled to the scene.
The fact that Shevchyk's body was found was reported by the public broadcaster Suspilne , which referred to its own sources in law enforcement.
According to the Police Department in the Dnipropetrovsk region, they received the report on a body found at one of the recreation facilities in the Kryvyi Rih district on October 8.
Read also:
Kherson bombing: casualty toll up to 20
"In order to establish all the circumstances of the incident, law enforcement officials from the Kryvyi Rih District Police Unit, a forensic laboratory, a CSI team from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and a coroner are working at the scene," the official statement reads, adding that evidence is being collected to contribute to the probe.
Law enforcers are investigating Shevchyk's death, tentatively qualified as suicide.
At the same time, the police did not formally report the name of the victim. No information about the incident was posted on Shevchyk's social media either.
As reported, in the 2020 local elections, Shevchyk ran for the position of Kryvyi Rih Mayor with the Servant of the People party.
MENAFN08102024000193011044ID1108759268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.