Ex-Chief Of Mining And Processing Plant Found Dead In Kryvyi Rih - Media

The body of Dmytro Shevchyk, former director of the Central and Processing Plant, was found at one of the recreation centers in the Kryvyi Rih district. The scrambled to the scene.

The fact that Shevchyk's body was found was reported by the public broadcaster Suspilne , which referred to its own sources in law enforcement.

According to the Police Department in the Dnipropetrovsk region, they received the report on a body found at one of the recreation facilities in the Kryvyi Rih district on October 8.

"In order to establish all the circumstances of the incident, law enforcement officials from the Kryvyi Rih District Police Unit, a forensic laboratory, a CSI team from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and a coroner are working at the scene," the official statement reads, adding that evidence is being collected to contribute to the probe.

Law enforcers are investigating Shevchyk's death, tentatively qualified as suicide.

At the same time, the police did not formally report the name of the victim. No information about the incident was posted on Shevchyk's social media either.

As reported, in the 2020 local elections, Shevchyk ran for the position of Kryvyi Rih Mayor with the Servant of the People party.