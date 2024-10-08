Svelte Delhi, A Member Of Radisson Individuals, Opens Doors In The Heart Of The Capital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is excited to announce the opening of Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals, marking the debut of its affiliation brand in the capital city. Radisson Individuals brings together hotels that meet the Group's high standards of quality and service yet have their own characteristics.



Located in one of Delhi's most vibrant neighborhoods, the 108-room Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals provides easy access to major attractions such as Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, and Lodhi Garden, as well as key corporate hubs. The hotel's strategic location ensures convenience for guests and is set to become a preferred choice for visitors seeking modern comfort and accessibility.



"The opening of Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals is another milestone in our continued growth trajectory in a tier–1 market like Delhi NCR. This is also a testament to the unabated trust and support of our valued partners and guests who are fueling the Group's expansion across South Asia. We are motivated and driven to replicate this growth across key metros in India with a focus on our diverse brand offerings," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



The hotel features 108 rooms offering guests the option to choose from spacious suites to premium and superior rooms, all designed for comfort and convenience. Strategically located in Select Citywalk, Saket, South Delhi, the hotel serves as a preferred choice for business travelers with its versatile meetings and events area. The fitness center and rooftop pool further enhance the appeal, catering to both business and leisure travelers. Dining options range from in-room service to an all-day dining restaurant, reflecting Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to delivering an exceptional and holistic experience.



Satish Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Advent Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. commented, "We are honored to partner with Radisson Hotel Group for the opening of Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals, marking an important milestone for us. Radisson Individuals as a brand, allows us to retain the individuality of the hotel while delivering guests with the Group's signature 'Yes I Can!' service philosophy which we feel is the ideal match."



Maneesha Bajpai, General Manager of Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals, added, "We are thrilled to open Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals, and offer a new choice for travelers in South Delhi. Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for every guest. We look forward to welcoming visitors and making Svelte Delhi their preferred hotel in the city."



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.





