Lebanon Death Toll From Israeli Occupation Aggression Surges To 2,119
Date
10/8/2024 3:04:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Israeli Occupation aggression on Lebanon has edged up to 2,119, as 36 people were killed and 150 others injured in the past 24 hours, the country's health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The number of those injured in Israeli airstrikes has also jumped to 10,019, the ministry said in a press release, adding that 990 refugee centers have been set up, with 181,700 displaced persons having been registered.
In addition, a total of 304,897 Syrians and 107,333 Lebanese nationals have fled to Syria since the Israeli occupation launched its aggression on Lebanon, it added.
Since September 23, the Israeli occupation military's air force has been launching airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon, causing heavy casualties and damage, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes. (end)
kbs
MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108759164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.