Lebanon Death Toll From Israeli Occupation Aggression Surges To 2,119

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon has edged up to 2,119, as 36 people were killed and 150 others in the past 24 hours, the country's said on Tuesday.

The number of those injured in Israeli has also jumped to 10,019, the ministry said in a press release, adding that 990 refugee centers have been set up, with 181,700 displaced persons having been registered.

In addition, a total of 304,897 Syrians and 107,333 Lebanese nationals have fled to Syria since the Israeli occupation launched its aggression on Lebanon, it added.

Since September 23, the Israeli occupation military's air force has been launching airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon, causing heavy casualties and damage, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes. (end)

