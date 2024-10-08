Kuwait Cabinet Lauds Amir's Rep. Speech At ACD Summit In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet commended on Tuesday the speech by Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad at the 3rd Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Qatar.

Chaired by His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, the meeting quoted the Amir's representative as saying: "Kuwait condemned once more the flagrant aggression of the Israeli forces on the brotherly Palestinian people".

His Highness the Crown Prince, in the speech, called on the international community, mainly the UN Security Council, to necessarily bear its responsibilities and immediately halt this aggression, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji said after the meeting.

His Highness the Crown Prince also reiterated Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon that killed and wounded hundreds of unarmed civilians, stressing Kuwait's backing to, and solidarity with, brothers in Lebanon.

Kuwait further rejects all measures undermining Lebanon's sovereignty and stability, His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed.

Representative of His Highness the Amir called for a decisive and frank step from Asia to defend justice and humanitarian conscience, and Palestinian and Lebanese peoples' rights to live in peace and security.

His Highness the Crown Prince re-affirmed Kuwait's commitment to the principles of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit, calling for changing it into a regional organization able to overcome accelerated challenges and consecutive crises.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet welcomed the official visit by Dubai Crown Prince, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, and his accompanying delegation to Kuwait.

The ministers reviewed the outcomes of the visit and meetings of Sheikh Hamdan with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The visit showed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and their peoples, and means of boosting them is all fields in a manner that serves the two sides' interest.

The visit also focused on the issues of mutual concern, in addition the latest developments on regional and international arenas.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the minutes of the meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwait Nationality that included the loss and withdrawal of some persons' nationality, in line with the decree No. 15 of 1959.

The Cabinet finally congratulated Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and the Egyptian people on the 51st anniversary of the glorious October victory.

It proudly recalled heroism made by Egypt's armed forces and martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of their homeland. (end)

hm









MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108759162