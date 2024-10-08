Nestlé Purina Petcare Debuts Use Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Semi-Truck In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The truck - which is the newest Nikola hydrogen cell truck model - will products like Tidy Cats cat litter with zero tailpipe emissions, supporting Purina's sustainability strategy

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Purina PetCare, in collaboration with The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. (KAG) and Nikola Corporation, launched its first zero-tailpipe-emission delivery with the use of a hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck this week. On its inaugural journey, the truck is transporting Purina products, including Tidy Cats cat litter, between three California cities: Stockton, Maricopa and Modesto. This represents a small part of Purina's overall strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are continuously identifying new opportunities within our business and through partnerships to help us meet our sustainability goals," said Travis Krous, Purina senior director of Supply Chain Operations. "This truck represents an exciting opportunity to test new technology and determine if it's feasible to scale."

Purina's manufacturing strategy promotes regional production and distribution, minimizing the number of long-distance trucks on the road. KAG will deliver Purina products using the Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck, which has a maximum range of up to 500 miles and can be refueled in 20 minutes or less, all while producing zero tailpipe emissions while driving. According to Nikola, one truck avoids 97 metric tons of CO2 tailpipe emissions per year on average - the equivalent of taking 23 passenger vehicles off the road for a year .

"We're excited to transport products on our first hydrogen fuel cell truck while helping our valued customer and partner, Purina, drive its sustainability goals forward," said Tyler Coventry, executive vice president of KAG Food Products. "We're committed to implementing more sustainable practices within the supply chain by optimizing the use of energy-efficient technologies."

"We are proud to support Purina's sustainability initiatives by supplying KAG with its first-ever hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 truck," said Steve Girsky, Nikola president and CEO. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to drive innovation and environmental responsibility in the transportation industry."

Developing Litter with a Focus on Sustainability

At its Tidy Cats-producing factory in Maricopa, Purina has implemented solar drying technology for the clay used in both scooping and non-scooping litter - an innovative solution which has led to substantial reductions in energy needs.

Purina is also taking steps to reduce its use of virgin plastics globally. Key to this effort is incorporating recycled content into packaging. By the end of the year, all Tidy Cats litter jugs will be made with 100 percent recycled content. Specially designed pail refill bags also help reduce plastic waste and allow cat owners to reuse pails.

For more information about Purina's sustainability initiatives, visit Purina/About/Sustainability

About Purina

Nestlé Purina

PetCare

creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that support our communities and environment. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Ariz. with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

Experience our journey to achieve your sustainability goals at nikolamotor or engage with us on social media via Facebook @nikolamotorcompany , Instagram @nikolamotorcompany , YouTube @nikolamotorcompany , LinkedIn @nikolamotorcompany or Twitter @nikolamotor .

About The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. is North America's largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider operating through six groups consisting of Energy, Specialty Products, Food Products, Merchant Gas, KAG Canada and KAG Logistics. Our uncompromising commitment to our people, customers and community is founded in our core values. We believe in putting people first, developing strong partnerships, maintaining the highest standards of safety and security, behaving with integrity, focusing on environmental sustainability and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

KAG also provides specialized supply chain logistics solutions and services through KAG Logistics. Learn more at .

