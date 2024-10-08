Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The foot and mouth disease vaccine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to development of multivalent vaccines, prevalence of foot and mouth disease, government initiatives for disease control, focus on food security, economic impact of fmd outbreaks, research and development investments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The foot and mouth disease vaccine global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change impact on disease spread, emergence of new fmd strains, one health approach, digitalization of vaccine distribution, enhanced vaccine cold chain infrastructure, continuous improvement in vaccine safety, integration with precision livestock farming, international aid for vaccination programs. Major trends in the forecast period include global fmd eradication initiatives, development of multivalent vaccines, public-private partnerships, diagnostics and surveillance technologies, biotechnological innovations, genomic surveillance, adoption of marker vaccines.

Growth Driver Of The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market

The growing livestock population is driving the foot and mouth disease vaccine market. Livestock is farm animals housed, reared, and utilized by humans, including cows, horses, and pigs. There is a rise in the livestock population because of an increase in demand for animal products. As livestock increases, there is a chance of the prevalence of foot and mouth disease that can lead to market growth.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Growth?

Key players in the foot and mouth disease vaccine market include Godrej Agrovet Limited, Biogénesis Bagó S.A., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Limor de Colombia, Merck & Co. Inc., Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd., Intervet India Private Limited, Biovet Private Limited, China Animal Husbandry Group, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, VECOL S.A, VETAL Animal Health Products Inc., The Spirit Jinyu Biological Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Careside Co. Ltd., Dong Bang Co. Ltd., FGBI-ARRIAH, NAVETCO NATIONAL VETERINARY JOINT STOCK COMPANY, vetvaco national veterinary joint stock company, Ceva Santé Animale, MEVAC, Agrovet Market S.A., Alivira Animal Health Limited, Anicon Labor GmbH, Southern Cross Group, SPIC Gene Science Technology Development Co. Ltd., SRI International, Syngenta Animal Health, Vemedim Corporation, Veterinary Laboratories Agency, Zoetis Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Size?

The strategic partnership is a key trend in the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine market. The major player operating in the market is entering into a partnership to leverage each other's resources and expand in a new market.

How Is The Global Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Segmented?

1) By Vaccine Type: Conventional Vaccines, Oil Based Vaccines, Aluminium Hydroxide/Saponin Based Vaccines, Emergency Vaccines

2) By Animal Type: Cattle, Pig, Sheep and Goat, Other Animals

3) By Distribution Channel: Government Organizations, Distributors/ Pharmacies, Private Vet, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the foot and mouth disease vaccine market in 2023. The regions covered in the foot and mouth disease vaccine global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Definition

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines are a medication used to boost the immune system's defenses in animals against foot-and-mouth disease. FMD is a severe and highly infectious disease affecting all cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, camelids, deer, and pigs. Animals with the foot-and-mouth disease have a high body temperature, followed by blisters, primarily on the feet and in the mouth.

Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global foot and mouth disease vaccine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on foot and mouth disease vaccine market size, foot and mouth disease vaccine market drivers and trends, foot and mouth disease vaccine market major players, foot and mouth disease vaccine competitors' revenues, foot and mouth disease vaccine market positioning, and foot and mouth disease vaccine market growth across geographies. The foot and mouth disease vaccine global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

