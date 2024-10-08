FRE Alcohol-Removed Wine Expands Its Product Lineup With Pinot Grigio Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The nation's leading alcohol-removed wine expands offerings with the launch of Pinot Grigio.

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines , a pioneer in the alcohol-removed wine category for over three decades, is pleased to announce the addition of a new wine to its collection: a crisp, light-bodied Pinot Grigio. This new release underscores the brand's long-standing dedication to perfecting the art of alcohol-removed winemaking.

Over the past 30 years, FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines has refined its craft and uses cutting-edge spinning cone technology to create a best-in-class portfolio of alcohol-removed wines. These advanced techniques allow for the careful removal of alcohol while preserving the full spectrum of flavors, aromas, and mouthfeel that define high-quality wine.

With this new addition, FRE's collection now includes ten 750ml SKUs, offering consumers a diverse range of options for mindful drinking that does not compromise on taste. This expansion reflects FRE's commitment to meeting the evolving preferences of its customers and providing a sophisticated alternative for those who prioritize both wellness and flavor.

Crafted from premium California grapes, this alcohol-removed Pinot Grigio provides a light, refreshing wine experience. Its notes of crisp apple and juicy pear are classic characteristics of a California Pinot Grigio. The crisp acidity and smooth textured finish will leave you reaching for another glass.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Alcohol-Removed Pinot Grigio," shares Ashley Jappe, Director of Marketing for FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines. "This launch exemplifies our commitment to delivering the taste profiles our community desires, while also enhancing the wine experience for everyone. Whether for personal enjoyment or hosting guests, our expanded collection ensures that everyone can savor a glass of wine, whether it's a casual weekday hang or a weekend celebration. We're committed to bringing people together, and we believe this Pinot Grigio is a perfect addition to our lineup."

Like all FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines, the Pinot Grigio offers several benefits. It contains 50% fewer calories than traditional wines, is gluten-free, and vegan, accommodating a range of dietary needs. Consumers can expect FRE Alcohol-Removed Pinot Grigio to be available for $9.99 at major retailers nationwide and online in the coming months.

This new varietal is perfect for both existing wine lovers and those exploring non-alcoholic alternatives.

About FRE Alcohol-Removed Wines

FRE Wines caters to a diverse range of consumers including those who abstain from alcohol, the sober curious, health-conscious individuals, and those who appreciate both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. FRE Wines undergo the full vinification process: the grapes are meticulously grown, harvested, and fermented, as in traditional wines. After fermentation, the alcohol is gently removed using advanced techniques, preserving the wine's complexity, mouthfeel and aroma, giving a true to wine experience. Offerings include FRE Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in mini 187ml bottles, and FRE Sparkling Brut, Moscato, Sauvignon Blanc, White Zinfandel, Rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, Red Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon in standard 750mL bottles.

